Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Relists Tricked-Out L.A. Compound at a Discounted $8.5 Million

Mookie Betts is doubling down on his efforts to unload the Los Angeles residence he’s owned since 2020. After eight months on the market with no takers, the Dodgers right fielder and six-time Golden Glove winner has relisted his swanky estate in the San Fernando Valley community of Encino for a smidge under $8.5 million—or $1.5 million less than he was originally asking for the place in February.

Records show Betts paid UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly $7.6 million for the property back in fall 2020, around the same time he helped his team capture its first World Series title in over three decades. Since upgraded with some particularly custom touches, the 2018-built spec home has nine bedrooms and 10 baths in a little more than 9,400 square feet of living space boasting white oak hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized windows throughout.

A double-height entry foyer greets with a striking staircase.

Resting amid a walled and gated parcel spanning over a half-acre of land, the modern farmhouse-style structure is fronted by a circular driveway. A pair of attached two-car garages flank the front door, which opens into a soaring entry foyer topped by a designer light fixture and displaying a curving staircase.

From there, highlights include formal living and dining rooms, along with a fireside family room that connects to a gourmet kitchen outfitted with upscale Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a large walk-in pantry and an accompanying breakfast nook; and elsewhere are a movie theater, sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, and luxe upstairs master retreat sporting a fireplace, sitting area, private balcony, and dual closets and baths.

Especially standing out is a personalized indoor basketball court.

Outdoors, the resort-like grounds host a bar and kitchen setup ideal for al fresco entertaining, as well as a zero-edge pool flaunting a spa and sunken fire-pit-equipped lounge, an open-air cabana, a putting green and an additional freestanding fire-pit surrounded by built-in seating. There’s also an air-conditioned building that houses a gym and blue-hued basketball court emblazoned with the initials “MB,” plus a two-bedroom guesthouse with its own kitchen and fireside living room.

Nashville-born Betts, 31, has played professional baseball since 2014, launching his career with the Boston Red Sox. He was traded the Dodgers in 2020, and subsequently inked a $365 million contract extension that will keep him with the Boys in Blue through the 2032 season.

The listing is held by Morgan Trent of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate.

