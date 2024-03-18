My Doctors Said I Had a Hemorrhoid—But It Was Actually Cancer. Here Are the Signs They Missed

Photo courtesy of Tracy Robert/BSIP/Getty Images

Tracy Robert, 49, was diagnosed with a hemorrhoid in her 30s. Years later, a colonoscopy revealed it was actually a malignant tumor on her rectum—she had colorectal cancer. Now, Robert uses her TikTok to shed light on the condition’s commonly overlooked symptoms—and why it’s crucial to catch them early. Here’s her story, as told to health writer Julia Ries.

Growing up, I rarely got sick, and as a certified personal trainer, I’ve always prioritized my health and fitness. But in my mid-20s I developed digestive issues—whenever I ate (or drank beer), my stomach puffed out, occasionally so much that it looked like I was six months pregnant. There were a few instances where the bloating became so severe and uncomfortable that I went to the emergency room.

Every doctor I talked to—the ER physicians and my primary care doctor—said I had irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and advised me to add fiber to my diet. Per their recommendations, I took Metamucil, ate organic foods, and cut out dairy—yet the terrible bloating persisted. “Some people just have these gut issues,” one doctor told me. “Just eat more fruits and vegetables.”

In 2004 I got pregnant with my first child. I had a routine appointment with my ob-gyn. She examined me and identified a hemorrhoid, which is a swollen and inflamed vein, around my anus. She asked if it was bothering me—and, at six weeks pregnant, I told her a lot was, but that I didn’t notice the hemorrhoid. She said that if it started to cause itching, swelling, or pain, she could give me rectal suppositories, but it was completely asymptomatic at the time, so I let it be and didn’t think much about it.

A few years passed, and my digestive issues intensified. I was constantly bloated and constipated, and occasionally, so fatigued I had trouble getting out of bed—still, the hemorrhoid I was diagnosed with never seemed to be an issue, since it wasn’t itching or hurting me. To cope with my indigestion, I tried raw vegan and gluten-free diets. I exercised daily, since movement provided relief, and swore by stool softeners and gas relievers like simethicone. I couldn’t eliminate my IBS-like symptoms with lifestyle changes alone, but I was doing my best to manage them.

In 2011, seven years after my doctor told me I had a hemorrhoid, I told my ob-gyn I thought it came back—my digestive symptoms were flaring up again, and. I felt a heaviness whenever I went to the bathroom. She asked if I ever saw blood when I did. Every so often, there’d be bright red blood on my toilet paper—but barely any. She examined my rectum, identified that same little hemorrhoid, and sent me home with suppositories. They seemed to take care of the hemorrhoid—the bleeding became rarer, and whenever it did happen, I figured it was because I got constipated from time to time.

In 2014, that all changed. I was bleeding more frequently after going to the bathroom. On a road trip with my kids, I went to the bathroom and noticed a ton of blood in the toilet. I was like, “What the heck is this? This is not good.” I knew that much blood loss could not be related to just constipation.

I set up an appointment with my primary care physician, and she referred me to an allergist and a gastrointestinal specialist. The allergist found that I was only allergic to dogs and horses, which ruled allergies out. I wasn’t able to get an appointment with the GI specialist for a few months, during which time I continued bleeding. Every once in a while, there would be a lot of blood, but I wasn’t incredibly alarmed, since it was so sporadic. I suspected I had a bowel disease like Crohn’s disease or colitis—or that, maybe, the hemorrhoid was really acting up. My PCP didn’t seem too worried, so why should I be?

The lower right corner of my abdomen had also started to hurt. I chalked it up to a hip flexor injury and started seeing a chiropractor for the pain. In January 2015, I met with the GI specialist and walked her through the IBS symptoms I dealt with for years along with intermittent bleeding. Then I said, “Oh, and by the way, I have this hemorrhoid that I think I need to get banded up or removed.” Because I randomly had blood in my stools, she set up a colonoscopy to identify the underlying cause and rule out a malignancy. I was relieved—no other doctor ever recommended I get one since I was under the age of 45, which is when routine colonoscopies to prevent colon cancer begin, and paying for the test out of pocket wasn’t an option because it cost about $2,500, and I was a single mom trying to pay off debt.

There was an opening for a colonoscopy the next morning, so I booked it, did the prep, which included taking prescription laxatives, and the next morning, went to the clinic. When I woke up after the procedure, the GI specialist told me the hemorrhoid actually looked more like a polyp, but they couldn’t remove it because it was very far down in my rectum. I needed to have a colorectal surgeon take it off. She ordered routine blood work, which came back normal, and a CT scan to get a better look at the polyp. She didn’t seem concerned, and I wasn’t scared because I didn’t think the growth was anything serious.

A week later, when I was at the chiropractor for my low abdominal pain, I got the call: The hemorrhoid/maybe-polyp was a malignant tumor. I was shocked. My doctor ran me through all of this information about the next steps I had to take, and she kept saying, “Tracy, are you listening? Do you hear me?” I was in a daze. It was never a hemorrhoid. I’ve since learned that polyps are misdiagnosed as hemorrhoids a lot, and that polyps can take 10 years to grow before becoming cancerous.

I met with the colorectal surgeon, who, based on the CT scans, diagnosed me with stage 2B to 3A colorectal cancer, which means the cancer spread beyond the innermost layer of the colon into the muscle or rectum wall. I would need surgery to remove the tumor. I really didn’t want to feel or look like a sick person, but even then I was an optimist: I was young and so health-oriented that I assumed I would get through the treatments without any complications.

To shrink the size of the tumor before surgery, I took an oral chemotherapy pill every day, along with radiation five days a week for three weeks. Near the tail end of the intended length of my treatment plan, I was hospitalized for three weeks because, in response to the treatment, I developed an excruciatingly painful, large ulcer around my anus and broke out in red bumps on my chest and torso. Because I was in so much pain, I had surgery earlier than expected, and the cancerous portion of my colon, rectum, and anus was removed. The tumor was so far down my rectum and wrapped around my sphincter (the ring of muscle around your anus) that they had to reroute my colon away from my anus and up through my abdominal wall, where it was attached to a permanent colostomy bag. I desperately wanted to avoid having a colostomy bag, but given the location of the tumor, it was my only option. I was rediagnosed with stage 0 colorectal cancer, which is when cancer cells have not grown outside the inner lining of the colon.

After surgery, I did a few sessions of intravenous chemotherapy to kill off any remaining microscopic cancer cells. I had trouble tolerating the medications. My white blood cell counts kept dropping too low, a concerning side effect associated with chemotherapy, so it was recommended that I stop the treatment earlier than planned. Fortunately, follow-up scans revealed I was in the clear—the cancer was gone.

Nine years (and a ton of scans) later, the cancer hasn’t come back. My digestive symptoms are about 80% better than they were before cancer. Overall, I feel really good, although a dark cloud hovers over me—deep down, I wonder if the cancer will return and if I’ll be okay. I don’t think you ever lose that worry or stop thinking about the what-ifs. If I could go back to my younger self, I would have asked for a colonoscopy. That could have changed everything. Doctors would have been able to catch and remove the polyp early so it never would have grown into cancer, and I wouldn’t have wound up using a colostomy bag to poop for the rest of my life.

Even if you live a healthy lifestyle, whatever that looks like to you: If you feel like something’s wrong, or you’re not getting clear answers about what’s causing your symptoms, keep pushing for answers. It’s not normal to be bloated, perpetually fatigued, or have difficulty going to the bathroom. Blood in your stools is a cause for concern. Just because a doctor thinks you have one thing, like a hemorrhoid, it doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the case—they’re only human, and diagnostic tests don’t always show the full picture. Research, ask questions, and meet with different doctors. You are your own best advocate.

Related:

Originally Appeared on SELF