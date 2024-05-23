Doctor gives guidelines around skincare routines for ‘Tweens’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether it’s for holidays or birthdays, chances are you know tweens and young teens with pricey skin care products on their wish lists. Sales among that age group are surging.

Many of the popular skin care products you hear about from kids as young as 10, like Drunk Elephant, Bubble and Laniege, could be coming from social media trends and the products they see in videos labeled, “Get Ready With Me.”

Working for you, FOX4 spoke with a doctor who cautions that what works for those influencers may not be good for your child.

“I got the Bubble Fresh Start Gel Cleanser for my face to start off as my skincare routine,” Nevaeh Bartley said. “I had got the Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer by Bubble as well.”

Consumers like 14-year-old Nevaeh keep the beauty sector of the economy booming.

This spring, investment company Piper Sandler found in its “taking stock in teens survey,” they’re spending an average of nearly $350 a year on beauty products.

“We are seeing a lot of young preteens coming in asking about skincare way earlier than we used to,” Dr. Atieh Jibbe said.

Dr. Jibbe with the University of Kansas Health System says Nevaeh is on the right track. A gentle cleanser without perfume is a good start for pre-teens getting into a skincare routine. They should wash their face in the morning and at night, use moisturizer, and most importantly, wear sunscreen.

“My recommendation along with the American Academy of Dermatology would be anything SPF 30 or greater applied every one-and-a-half to two hours when outdoors,” she said.

“The physical mineral sunscreens tend to be more effective at sun protection.”

Talking with your pre-teen, you might hear words like retinol and salicylic acid.

“A lot of products over the counter have retinol in it. Adapalene is a type of retinol that’s specifically just retinol and doesn’t contain other chemicals, and if you want to a step further and see a dermatologist, you can get retinol, which is a prescription strength retinol,” Dr. Jibbe said.

Dr. Jibbe says these ingredients can help treat acne, but she doesn’t recommend starting retinol unless pre-teen hormones kick in and acne develops. Even then, she says only use retinol only at night.

“Retinol can be very irritating at the beginning, usually we patients tri-trate up if they start once a week or twice a week, and then work your way up to once a day. But if something is irritating your skin and you can’t tolerate it, try something else,” she said.

Nevaeh says that’s why she did her research and asked for help.

“I had really really bad acne and we decided to come to Ulta to see what skincare routine would be best for me,” she said.

Dr. Jibbe says if you want to take the routine up one more notch:

“It’s not necessary, it’s just something that if you see those products and you want something that keeps you moisturized, and you want something that keeps you hydrated, then hyaluronic acid, vitamin C serum are good to add to your skincare routine.”

She also recommends being careful with exfoliants.

“Exfoliating your skin one to two times a week at max is what dermatologists usually recommend. Doing it over that can often remove healthy skin cells that we need to help rejuvenate our skin,” she said.

These products can be pricey, and the market isn’t slowing down.

“What I don’t want you to be ashamed of is coming in and asking a dermatologist or your family provider about how to treat it. The earlier you come to us, the faster we can get you cleared up,” she said.

And remember – every skin routine is unique. What works for someone may not work for your child, even if it’s trending.

The survey also touched on trending brands and other data. It found e.l.f Cosmetics is still the number one cosmetics brand, and 85% of beauty consumers prefer to shop in-store. Not surprisingly, Sephora and Ulta top that list.

