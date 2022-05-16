Hide your ugly power cords with this 'awesome' $26 cable organizer
The bounty of electronic gadgets and gizmos in our homes makes life so much easier, interesting and fun. The cord clutter that comes with them? Not so much. One of the biggest eyesores is the power strip; it’s always such a tangled mess of cables, not to mention an unsightly dust magnet.
The solution: a cable organizer box that hides it all away! Like this wildly popular option from DMoose, now just $25 at Amazon.
On top of keeping your wires tidy, the DMoose can even function as a phone stand, thanks to a clever cut-out on the lid. Plus, its tres handsome wooden cover makes it positively design-forward. This is one cable organizer box you’ll actually want to show off! (Yes, we get the irony.)
The DMoose also reduces the risks of accidents. Now you don’t have to worry about your kids or pets messing around with potentially dangerous wires or cables.
Shoppers love it too. “This little box is amazing,” said one five-star reviewer. “I can’t STAND clutter of any kind, and exposed/tangled cords give me heart palpitations (in a bad way)...Just got it today...whoa!!!!!! The ONLY thing you can see is where the cords go into the wall, but when my chair is pushed in you can’t see even that or a single stray cord. All you can see is the pretty woodgrain top from the exterior side of the desk. I’m about to order another for the TV console. This thing is awesome!!!”
Another called it an office essential: “I'm so happy with this organizer box. I can't stand a heap of tangled cords going every which way. I've got two AC adapter boxes in there, one for the Macbook, one for a windows computer. Also in the box is a small Apple power supply for the lightning cable, the cord for the iMac I use as an extended display, and a long USB cord plugged into my Holsem charging station."
“OMG this is EXACTLY the right product for my cable problems!” raved an enthusiastic shopper. “I had 8 feet of satellite cable, a power strip, TV power cables, interconnect cables and a power cord for an electric fireplace. All of them fit in the larger box! !! Looks awesome but more importantly it keeps my pets safe...my number one concern. Super product!”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
