DKNY's FW23 Campaign Is a Love Letter to New York City

DKNY's Fall/Winter 2023 campaign, "DKNY For You," pays homage to New York City by portraying the city's essence from diverse viewpoints; a place where dreams and reality intertwine. Lensed by Dan Martensen and styled by Alastair McKimm, the cast includes Amelia Gray, King Combs and others.

Central to the collection is an urban-inspired approach to dressing. Classic pieces undergo a contemporary transformation, emphasizing streamlined silhouettes and a strong, focused tonal palette. Elevated faux-leather dresses with edgy metal accents, textured outerwear, polished varsity jackets and sophisticated satin suits take center stage. Ultimately, "DKNY For You" highlights the city's endless inspiration, from the Apollo Theater to park benches.

DKNY's FW23 collection is available for purchase on the brand's website, in stores and at select retailers. Make sure to take a look at the exclusive campaign in the gallery above.

