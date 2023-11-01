What is Diwali and where is the Indian New Year being celebrated in Central Jersey?

Diwali means "row of lights" in Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language. Known as the Hindu festival of lights, the joyful holiday originated in India but is also celebrated in various incarnations by those of other Indian religions, such as Sikhs and Jains.

Diwali, also known as "Deepavali," symbolizes a celebration of good triumphing over evil − light over dark. Different legends based on this concept are associated with the holiday.

When is Diwali celebrated?

The dates change each year because they are based on the Hindu lunar calendar, but it typically occurs in October and November. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Nov. 12, coinciding with the new moon. Festivals and celebrations usually last for five days.

In 2023, the festival days are as follows:

Nov. 10 is Dhan Teras. On this day, devotees perform "Laxmi Pujan," which are special prayers offered to Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth.

Nov. 12 is Diwali. The Festival of Lights is celebrated by decorating homes with and lighting a variety of lights, lanterns and oil lamps, called "diyas." These are said to help Lakshmi find her way into peoples' homes, bringing prosperity in the year to come. It is a time for "Sharada Pujan," when sources of information, such as books, are honored.

Nov. 13 is Annakut/Goverdhan Puja − the Hindu New Year. A time for "Annakut," when a variety of food is offered to the Lord, this marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

How is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali is celebrated by thousands of people in countries all around the world. During the festival, devotees gather at places of worship to leave offerings to deities, watch firework displays and share meals and special treats. Gifts and sweets are exchanged among friends and family. People clean and decorate their homes, attend feasts with friends and family and wear new clothes.

Devotees at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Edison celebrate Diwali in 2022. Known as the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali is a joyful holiday that originated in India.

According to Neval Patel, a volunteer at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Edison, Diwali and the Hindu New Year, are two of the most important festivals celebrated by Hindus throughout the world.

"On this day, Hindus visit Mandirs (temples) with their families to offer their prayers and to attend services," Patel said. "It is a time for family, a time for a focus on community, when families of all backgrounds gather and celebrate the Hindu New Year."

Special prayers are said for forgiveness and people try to forget misdeeds of the past year and resolve to spend the coming year in peace, harmony and purity, Patel said.

Further, during this time of the month, people light candles to symbolize prayers for inner enlightenment. This leads to the holiday of Diwali being referred to as "The Festival of Lights."

Where can you celebrate Diwali in Central Jersey?

Edison is planning its biggest Diwali celebration to date, said Mayor Sam Joshi, the township's first South Asian leader. British singer-songwriter Jay Sean, best known for his 2009 hit song "Down" featuring Lil Wayne, is scheduled to perform at this year's event at Papaianni Park. The celebration, which will run from noon to 9:30 p.m., is expected to be one of the largest in the country. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring chairs.

Also slated to perform is Indian singer Prudhvi Chandra, who sang Etthara Jenda in the movie "RRR," which won the Academy award for the best original song "Naatu Naatu" this year.

A display of 65,000 lights, a distribution of 6,000 Diyas, 32 vendor huts, food, a kids zone and nine hours of performances are on tape for the Diwali extravaganza. After 7 p.m., participants can look forward to a Diya lighting and fireworks.

Last year the Edison Diwali event attracted about 15,000 people. In a Facebook video last year's, Joshi said he planned to make it "bigger and better" this year. The event is being presented by the mayor, Township Council and Recreation Department.

Also in Edison, The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, 2500 Woodbridge Road, is hosting several celebrations to mark Diwali and the holidays. A kid's Diwali celebration is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4, with Diwali and Chopda Pujan event for everyone from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 12. A Family Annakut Darshan event is planned from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 and a New Year's Arti will be celebrated at 7 a.m. Nov. 14.

A Mega Diwali event is planned for Nov. 4 in East Brunswick. The free event, hosted by United Desi of New Jersey and the township of East Brunswick, starts at 1 p.m. at the East Brunswick Community Arts Center at 721 Cranbury Road. There will be dandiya, food, kids attractions, shopping vendors, henna and performances included featured artist Sonta Mukherjee.

The Sindhu Association of New Jersey will host a Diwali Ball featuring dinner and an open bar at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Mirag Banquet Hall, 1655 Oak Tree Road, Edison. For more information and cost, contact Anita at 973-979-4706, Malti at 908-346-1842, Seema at 732-713-1419, Kamiesh at 201-638-0028, Rajesh at 732-910-8499, Ashwin at 201-966-7070 or Mike at 732-309-6741.

