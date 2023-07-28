"Get A Divorce And Don't Have Kids": Women Are Sharing The Smartest Financial Decisions They Have Ever Made

Here are the top-voted answers:

1. "Putting my dad's life insurance money in a CD (a certificate of deposit that earns interest over time, but penalizes you with a fee for taking money out early). My dad passed in 2019, and my sisters and I each got $65K in life insurance. During that time, I had a job but lost it shortly after he died due to my alcoholism. I didn’t work due to my addiction for over two years. My now fiancé, boyfriend at the time, suggested I put half the money in a CD so I couldn’t touch it without penalty. To this day, I still have $30K in that CD that collects about $1,200 in interest a year. I am the ONLY one out of my sisters who has any of that money left. I’m also three years sober so that money can now be used for adulting, like a house down payment or a car loan instead of alcohol. I like to think he would be proud of me."

—u/Gottech1101 "Wow, congratulations, that’s amazing. He would be very proud. Hell, I’m proud, and I don’t even know you." —u/EmsDilly NBC

2. "Getting laser focused on long-term goals versus the 'But I want it NOW' mentality. Everywhere is being pushed 'because you DESERVE it! Buy it now!' You deserve to be happy and hopefully as stress-free as possible. What is going to get you there?"

—u/Longing_for_Summer

"I couldn't agree with this more. I'm 27 years old and a teacher making dirt working in London, and I'm still able to save 40%–50% of each paycheck (which admittedly isn't much but still). Why? Because my eye is on a house in a few years. I live way beneath my means in terms of rent, food, and I really don't go out that much. I save by having friends over for game/movie nights."

—u/laschwaz14

3. "Getting divorced! Not having to support my husband freed up a lot of money."

—u/searedscallops "I did this also, and I have so much more money. He handled it all and always told me we were broke. I’m pretty sure he hid a lot of it during the divorce. Or he blew through it on booze. Maybe both." —u/AnthropomorphicSeer "This was my situation, except that it wasn't malicious or booze. He just had a terrible money mindset and didn't know how to live within his means. I was shocked how much I could save when I actually controlled my own finances." —u/FlightyFingerbones TLC

4. "I asked my old job for a raise as I was well underpaid for the work I was doing. They told me how valuable I was, but that they couldn't just raise my pay. So, I applied for jobs and was offered a job at a different agency. To get me to stay, my old job 'suddenly' found the money to be able to give me a raise, but it was too late. I accepted the offer (slightly less than what my old job was offering me to stay), and got a 10% raise within my first year, as well as a ton of praise for my hard work. Now, I make more than I would have if I had stayed. I'm also much less stressed and have so much more freedom."

—u/Vavagrl

"I was in the same situation. I created a tool that everybody used and loved. I held off asking for a promotion and a raise during COVID (frozen salary), but after a year, seeing some colleagues getting leveled up, I advocated for myself and was denied. I jumped ship for 30% more, then got a promotion that makes almost twice as much."

—u/consuellabanana

5. "Putting away 10% of my income the second I get it. I don’t even think of that money as mine, built quite the buffer over the years. I do the same with bonuses, gifts, etc. Of course, this only works if you have a reliable, livable, and steady income to begin with."

—u/feestfrietje "Man, I wish I had enough to be able to put 10% away. How the heck are you affording that in this economy?" —u/__Vixen__ "A decent job, good benefits, and a lot of privilege. Not a very helpful answer, but the truth." —u/feestfrietje CBS

6. "Rule #1: Always stay on budget. Never feeling like I need to keep up with the Joneses. Being happy with what I have and not always having the latest and greatest. Less time working and less money needed to maintain a certain lifestyle makes me happiest."

—u/BabyGoesToEleven

7. "Learning how to use credit cards effectively. I used to carry balances and all that jazz. Now, I pay them off every month and rack up points to use for other things."

8. "Every purchase, every vacation, every utility, every car...all paid for in cash, and only after looking for the biggest bang for the buck."

—u/STEM_Educator

9. "Planning meals in advance so I could avoid impulse buying or eating out. Also, buying second-hand clothes for my kids and me unless it's for special occasions."

10. "Keeping cars until the wheels fall off. Most people don’t realize how much money they put into a car that they trade in every few years."

11. "Leaving an abusive relationship. I got out of there, I learned my worth, and I learned how to handle people like that."

—u/ILoveYourPuppies

"There are many kinds of 'rich'! Good for you."

—u/EmsDilly

12. "Choosing a field that makes $$$. Go for it, ladies. Go for high paying fields. Get your money. Invest it properly. Don't rely on anyone else. Even if you get married and have kids. Always have your own money. It will save you if and when things go sideways."

13. "Quitting drinking and smoking. Seriously."

—u/Rare-Banana-2256

"High five! As a newly sober lady, I was shocked when I realized I was spending about $100 per day on bars and after bar food. Being sober is so cheap! Haha."

—u/lasaganoodle

And finally...

14. "Not having kids and marrying someone who has the same ideas about money as I do."

Now, it's your turn! What's the best money-related decision you've made? Comment below!

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.