Divers become the first to leap into Japan’s Takachiho Gorge
When they all dove at the same time 👌
When they all dove at the same time 👌
L'Oreal, CeraVe, Neutrogena and more — score these fab finds for $20 or less.
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.09% this week, up from 6.96% the week prior.
Longtime sports journalist and Philadelphia sports fan John Gonzalez joins Dan Devine for an episode all about the Philadelphia 76ers, including James Harden’s war against the front office in an effort to get traded and what it means for Joel Embiid’s future.
The former president’s Georgia indictment has some observers asking whether the various prosecutors going after Trump are unintentionally undermining each other.
Apple's 3rd-generation AirPods are currently down to a new record low price of $140.
Suicide deaths for people between the ages of 10 and 24 are estimated to have dropped 8.4% in 2022, the CDC says.
"My dad is a living room parent and my mom is a bedroom parent."
Wear it on your neck, your belt, on a backpack or anywhere the clip will fit.
A recent member survey by Consumer Reports rates customer satisfaction at major tire retailers.
Apple, Amazon, Acer and more: Find the screen machine that's perfect for your needs.