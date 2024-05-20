Dive into summer, soak up the fun at Splash Valley Water Park for 2024 season

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to dive into the summer at Roanoke’s very own Splash Valley Water Park on May 25!

Opening on Memorial Day weekend, the water park is back in session for the 2024 season. The park sits adjacent to the Roanoke County Green Ridge Recreation Center on Wood Haven Road.

Splash Valley features two 34-foot-high slides, a current river, a children’s playground, tube slides, and more. From the leisure pool to the start slide, guests can cool off in the sun.

Seasonal passes are $99 and $779 for Green Ridge members. The park says seasonal pass holders get early admission at 10 a.m. on the weekends and 10% off all concession stand purchases.

Daily Admission Non- Residents Roanoke County Residents Adults (Ages 16 to 54) $13 $11 ($7 After 4 p.m.) Youth (Ages 3 to 15) $11 $9 ($7 After 4 p.m.) Ages 55 and up $9 $7 ($7 After 4 p.m.)

For an extra splash of fun, the park will host a few “Splash-tacular” events this summer:

June 14: Donut Day – A favorite with the kids, Find a donut in the Water Park, and redeem it for a free Krispy Kreme donut at the Concessions stand.

June 15: $7 Admission for Everyone: Splash Valley closes at 4:00 p.m. today and we are letting everyone in for $7 all day!

June 20: Play All Day – Splash Valley is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. to celebrate the longest day of the year. Come enjoy some Karaoke with us.

July 4, 5, 6 and 7: $7.76 Admission All Day.

July 13: $7 Admission for Everyone: Splash Valley closes at 4:00 p.m. today and we are letting everyone in for $7 all day!

July 18: Summer Reader’s Day – Join us and Roanoke County Public Libraries for a fun-filled day celebrating Summer Reading!

August 9: Retro Day – We are rolling back our prices

August 31: Dive in Movie – Come watch a movie and swim from 8:00-10:00.

September 7: Pooches in the Pool – Register to take your dog swimming and enjoy some fun stuff. Photo Ops, Agility Course. 11:00 a.m -3:30 p.m. More details to come soon.

For more informtion, visit the Splash Valley website.

