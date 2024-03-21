Ditch The Bacon For Eggs And Make Yourself A Breakfast ELT Sandwich

The BLT is iconic. The classic diner sandwich is a phenomenal co-mingling of salty, crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, and crunchy lettuce on delectably buttery toast. Along with a healthy helping of creamy mayonnaise, this sandwich is perfect. It's no wonder the BLT is a favorite both at home and while dining out.

However, while much of its charm resides in its simple ingredients and ease of assembly, it also serves well as a versatile base for fun variations on its theme. As it turns out, the B in BLT can be replaced with something very different. That's right, an ELT, featuring a fried or boiled egg in the sandwich's top billing spot can deliver a delectable breakfast perfect for vegetarians (or anyone). This version is also lighter on the grease that bacon typically contributes. The ELT might just be the unique, tastebud-satisfying combination of flavors and textures that makes you forget about the original altogether.

Making Your ELT

The perfect ELT sandwich begins with perfectly cooked eggs, and you can use fried, boiled, (or even scrambled) eggs for this delightfully unique twist on a classic. For the boiled egg version, you'll want to boil your eggs for about 10 minutes for a hard center, or about six minutes for a soft-boiled egg with a firm white and silky, creamy center. While you want your boiled egg to be firm enough to slice, you don't want it so hard that your yolk crumbles off your sandwich.

Alternatively, an ELT is just as delectable featuring a fried egg. But exactly how you prepare it is a matter of taste. For the rich, savory taste of a runny yolk, cook a sunny-side-up egg (which can be a little messy to eat) or opt for over-easy. If you like a firmer yolk, however, you'll want to simply cover your egg while it's frying, and keep your heat low so that all parts of your egg cook evenly. You can also try over-hard fried eggs. Once your fried eggs of choice are ready, you'll want to top your lettuce, tomato, and mayo-slathered bread with them, and eat your sandwich while your eggs are warm, for a delectably satisfying meal.

Delicious Variations On That ELT Sandwich

Want to take your ELT to the next level? There are a myriad of flavors that would pair deliciously with your egg, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. For example, to add a layer of rich creaminess to the crisp sandwich fillings, mash some ripe avocado and spread it on top of your bread before adding your other ingredients. If you do this, maximize the flavor pairing by leaving your egg yolks a little runny.

Try placing a few slices of cheddar or Monterey jack cheese (or both) onto your bread before adding your eggs, lettuce, and tomato for a cheesy spin on the dish. And while you're at it, butter the outsides of your bread slices and throw that sandwich in a skillet to make it a melty grilled cheese ELT. Simply cook on low heat until each side is browned and the cheese is melted, for a delectable finishing touch. And if you're up for a punchy variation, spread some pesto sauce on your bread instead of mayo -- the salty, garlicky flavors will elevate your ELT sandwich beyond your wildest dreams.

