Distinguished retired educator celebrates 100th birthday in Gainesville

Powerful testimonies were shared to honor the impact Gladys Alexander has had in people's lives during a celebration held for her 100th birthday.

"I give God the glory," said Alexander during the celebration that took place Saturday at Greater Bethel AME Church. "They are beautiful people. I know them from different walks of life. These are good people. They wanted to do this and they wanted to do this in the name of Jesus."

The second oldest of 10 children, Alexander was born on May 28, 1924.

She was converted, baptized and joined Mount Zion AME Church in Cherry Lake at the age of 13.

Alexander graduated valedictorian from her high school and continued to pursue a higher education.

She earned degrees from Florida A&M University, Wayne State University in Detroit University of Miami and Nova Southeastern University in Broward County.

She taught English at Mayhaw High School in Blountstown before relocating to Gainesville in the 1950s.

Alexander developed and directed a county-wide speech therapy program for students and in-service education for teachers in 12 Black elementary schools for 12 years.

She was the director of the Florida Learning Resource Center that provides on-site, hands-on and in-service programs for teachers in seven counties.

The mother of two sons - Dennis Wesley and Doyce Maurice – Alexander joined Greater Bethel in 1951.

"I love you and appreciate all the words of wisdom you have shared with me throughout the years," said the Rev. Ron Rawls, pastor of Greater Bethel.

Gladys Alexander, left, stands next to her pastor, the Rev. Ron Rawls of Greater Bethel AME Church in Gainesville, during her 100th birthday celebration on Saturday. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

There were speeches from Dennis Wesley, grandson Wesley Alexander, her niece Demoris Rose, a family friend Jamea Harper-Foy and many more.

Alexander received a proclamation from Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut stating that May 28, 2024, is Gladys Dolores Flowers Alexander Day in the city of Gainesville.

Congratulatory remarks were given from the Alachua County chapter of the Florida A&M University National Alumni Association by its past president G.W. Mingo, Ph.D.

Alexander will be recognized at a FAMU conference in Tampa next week and a letter from U.S. President Joe Biden is on its way to her, Mingo said.

"She is a woman of integrity who loves people and lives a fulfilling life," Mingo said. "You have provided a firm example of support to your family and community and set the standard for others to follow. She is a beacon of light that will shine for generations to come."

Paula Kay, Florida president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., and members of the sorority thanked Alexander for her service and gave her a bouquet of flowers.

Alexander from 1980-84 served as the 11th president for Florida of the sorority.

Alexander was also a charter member of the Delta Sigma Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Alachua County, making it the first Black Greek organization in the county, and helped in establishing the Mu Epsilon chapter of the sorority at the University of Florida.

"For 76 years, she stood on our principles and continues to leave a legacy," Kay said. "We are better because of you. Thank you for the love you shared with us. You are a phenomenal and finer woman."

The Rev. Willie G. Mayberry, a prominent pastor in Alachua County who has been in ministry for 45 years, thanked Alexander for helping him become a better speaker in his youth when he was enrolled at Newberry Elementary School as a first grader.

Mayberry talked about the challenges he faced in grammar and his speech.

All of that went away with the help of Alexander and Alachua County's Speech Therapy Program, Mayberry said.

"She started working with me week after week," Mayberry said. "I didn't know how to talk and I had trouble with phonics. People said I was a hopeless case. I continued learning because of Mrs. Alexander. I started building my vocabulary. Because of her push, I became an educator myself. Because of her push, I was able to talk across the country through my ministry."

