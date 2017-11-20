Disney made Snow White look younger with this 1 simple accessory

Snow White made her debut in 1938, and to mark 80 years of the original Disney princess, four legendary designers are celebrating her youth and innocence in some cutting-edge gowns.

The designers — Alberta Ferretti, Naeem Khan, Monique Lhuillier, and Marchesa — drew inspiration from Snow White’s “gothic, Tudor look” to create “one-of-a-kind fairytale gowns for a 21st century Snow White.”

“As a little boy, all the Disney characters were a part of my education,” Khan says in a video about the project. And, as David Pacheco, Disney’s creative director, explains, there’s a lot to learn. For example, in addition to Snow White’s red ruby lips, her eyebrows are thin pencil lines. “In order to keep the character looking young, she wore a little bow in her hair,” he said, adding, “She was very special to Walt Disney. She set the ground rules for all the Disney princesses.”

Naeem Khan

