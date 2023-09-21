Disney Reveals 'The Marvels' Is the Most Expensive Phase Five Film Costing $270 Million USD

In a recent Forbes article, Disney confirmed that the upcoming The Marvels superhero film is the most expensive title of the Marvel's Phase 5. Beating out films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which cost $200 million USD, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at $250 million USD and even the Disney+ series Secret Invasion which cost $212 million USD, The Marvels cost the studio a whopping $270 million USD to make. This number is $140 million USD than what was recently reported in an interview with director Nia DaCosta for Vanity Fair.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that this is the most expensive, non-Avengers film in the MCU. The U.K. government subsidized The Marvels with $55 million USD but even discounting that, the budget totals to $219.8 million USD. Forbes indicated that in order for the film to break even, the studio would have to at least gross $439.6 million USD. In today's theatrical climate, it might be easier said than done. Superhero films have had a hard time breaking even this year. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was amongst those that struggled at the box office.

The Marvels is a the long-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel which is slated to follow Brie Larson's Carol Danvers after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Appearances from WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and MCU mainstay Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) are set to be in the film.

The Marvels releases in theaters on November 10.

In other entertainment news, Mark Wahlberg hints at retiring from acting.