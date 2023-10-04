Disney Just Launched a Bunch of New Park Deals — Including Half-off Hotel, Ticket Packages, Dining Discounts, and More

From $50 kids' tickets, hotel discounts, and dining promo cards, both Disney World and Disneyland have new ways to save on your next trip.

Just ahead of the most magical time of the year, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland have announced money-saving offers to help families budget for their upcoming vacations.

For starters, Walt Disney World is offering 50 percent the purchase of a 4-night, 4-day stay for children in your party ages 3 through 9. beginning on Nov. 14. Packages include a dining plan, theme park tickets, and a room at select Disney World hotels. This offer is valid for most stays March 3 through June 30, 2024.

Disney World Resort hotels is also offering up to 25 percent off select stays on most nights Jan. 9 through March 24, 2024. Guests must take advantage of this offer by booking by Dec. 15. There are additional offers for annual passholders and Florida residents.

The new year also sees other big changes at the Florida park resulting in a more seamless guest experience. Beginning Jan. 9, theme park reservations will no longer be required for guests with date-based tickets. This date also marks the return of the Disney dining plan which offers convenience by allowing guests to pre-budget their food expenses at park favorites, like Woody’s Lunch Box or Be Our Guest.

Additionally, Disney World is offering dining promo cards, valued up to $1,000, for non-discounted 5-night, 4-day hotel ‘room and ticket’ packages to those vacationing at the end of 2023 through early 2024.

Over at Disneyland Resort, a new limited time kids’ ticket is available beginning Oct. 24 for children ages 3 to 9 for as low as $50 per day. The deal applies to 1, 2, or 3-day park tickets. These tickets are good for either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park with the ability to upgrade to include park hopper and Disney Genie+ service. Tickets are valid for use Jan. 8 through March 10, 2024 with no blockout dates.



The best way to enjoy the holidays at Disneyland Resort? By staying on-site at one of its three hotels and taking advantage of a slew of special perks, like 30-minute early entry. And a current promotion is offering 15 percent off stays on select evenings through Dec. 22. Savor the memories with complimentary Disney PhotoPass available to all guests on its most popular attractions, like Space Mountain.

In addition to these offers, there are many ways that guests visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland can maximize their budget and time on their next vacation. Consider purchasing Disney Genie+ service to dramatically cut time waiting in line or use Disney’s date-based ticket calendar online to advance purchase the lowest priced tickets.

