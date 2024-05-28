Discovery Children’s Museum celebrates Asian, Pacific Island countries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Discovery Children’s Museum continues to celebrate the diverse cultures.

This last week of May is the final week of events, engaging presentations, art activities, and storytelling centered around Asian and Pacific Island countries from the islands of the Philippines to China, Japan, and the Samoan Islands.

Discovery Children’s Museum is celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage during the month of May. (KLAS)

This week’s celebration is centered around the Polynesian island country Samoa. Samoan artist Kuulei Jakubczak is one of the instructors teaching guests how to design a radial pattern like the traditional Samoan art form Siapo. It’s one of the oldest Samoan cultural art forms and involves creating patterns on barkcloth or tapa.

Discovery Children’s Museum is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month through the end of May. For more programming information, visit this link.

