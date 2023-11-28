Discover power of giving at 36th Annual Alternative Christmas Market | Mark Mahoney

I recently did a column on the benefits of kindness and gratitude. Practicing kindness has the promise of leading to a more harmonious society. The evidence is mounting on the benefits to both physical and emotional/mental health as well as the real possibilities of achieving positive interactions between individuals and groups

This Saturday’s 36th annual Alternative Christmas Market at John Wesley United Methodist Church provides a unique opportunity to practice those ideals by learning about and supporting over 20 local (and international) not-for-profit agencies.

The Alternative Christmas Market is a way of honoring friends, family and our fellow brothers and sisters by donating in their name to various not-for-profit groupsIn December 1986, John Davis spearheaded a Christmas event that began a longtime tradition at John Wesley United Methodist Church and soon became community-wide.

Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of North Florida at the Alternative Christmas Market at John Wesley United Methodist Church.

20 charitable organizations

This year over 20 nonprofit charitable organizations will be participating under one roof giving church and community members the opportunity to learn about the mission of each organization and to sample goods and services offered by charities, locally and worldwide.

Direct donations to organizations and agencies may be made which will touch the hearts of those on your shopping list and benefit the causes your loved ones value.

Card and craft shop

In addition there is also a Card and Craft shop adjacent to the main exhibit area where exceptional gifts at affordable prices may be purchased, all with a focus on the underlying philosophy of “fair-trade” (a movement whose goal is to help producers in developing countries to get a fair price for their products).

Gifts at the Card and Craft shop range from handmade third-world fair-trade crafts as well as an international calendar developed by former Peace Corps Volunteers whose purchase helps support small-scale projects (with a focus on basic needs) around the world.

At the Alternative Christmas Market, you can purchase an animal through the Heifer Project International to help a family in need.

From education to livestock

You can make a donation in a family member’s name that provides a month of educational tutoring for a child, meals or prescription medication for a person experiencing homelessness, a 500-pack of prenatal vitamins, materials to aid in the establishment of school and community gardens, or purchase an animal through the Heifer Project to help a family in need.

Upon entering the market you will be provided a blank shopping list which you can complete after visiting the various nonprofit agencies to learn about their priorities and match your interests through making a donation.

Beans on display at the Hope Street Missions Uganda booth at the Alternative Christmas Market at John Wesley United Methodist Church. The market will be Dec. 2 this year.

Don’t forget to stop by the Card and Craft Shop if you want to make a purchase of a tangible gift or gifts.

Once you have completed your shopping, you can take the list to the cashier for payment. The calligraphy shop will provide a card detailing each gift; perfect for putting under the tree or in the mail to a loved one.

As we approach the Christmas season, why not consider giving a gift that will keep on giving and make us feel good at the same time? By focusing on those in need we can truly experience the joy of sharing with our fellow citizens, many who are in great need.

The focus of the Alternative Christmas Market is even more important in this 36th year since being founded by John Davis as the societal needs have increased significantly.

Simply put, the Market’s objective remains the same since its founding in 1986. For more than 35 years the market has provided “gifts to honor those who have enough by sharing with those in need.”

Spirit of the season

Stop by John Wesley United Methodist Church to meet wonderful agency volunteers, appreciate a cup of coffee and sample delectable edibles and experience the spirit of the season while you shop for gifts with meaning.

Best of all, you can support those in need and, at the same time, give gifts to family and friends that gets away from the materialism of Christmas.

We look forward to being able to meet and greet individuals in-person at this year’s 36th annual Alternative Christmas Market. Hope to see you there. Stay safe.

If you go

What: 36th Annual Alternative Christmas Market

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: John Wesley United Methodist Church, 1689 Old St. Augustine Road (near the corner of Blair Stone Road behind the Florida Commerce Credit Union)

Mark Mahoney

Mark A. Mahoney, Ph.D. has been a Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist (RDN) for over 35 years and completed graduate studies in Nutrition & Public Health at Columbia University. He can be reached at marqos69@hotmail.com

