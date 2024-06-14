Discover New Mexico’s beauty: 5 hikes for National New Mexico Day

New Mexico lives up to its motto, “the Land of Enchantment,” through its spectacular trails. A hike in its serene landscape is the perfect way to celebrate National New Mexico Day on Friday, June 14.

The adventurous can bask in the state’s remarkable beauty by trekking in the foothills of nearby Organ Mountains or venturing a little further into the state and walking among soaring pine trees in the Lincoln Forest.

Here are five easy, nearby hikes to appreciate New Mexico’s natural beauty:

Pena Blanca Trailhead

County Road B059, Las Cruces, New Mexico

Take refuge from the scorching heat by exploring caves sculpted on the side of this mountain in Dona Ana County near Las Cruces. Located off Interstate 10, the 2.4-mile hike is a quick drive from El Paso. The dirt road to the trailhead is an adventure, so take caution; there are a few bumps along the way. The trail begins with a flat path, ultimately leading to the various rock formations on the mountain.

Soledad Canyon

Soledad Canyon Road, Las Cruces, New Mexico

The breathtaking hills and trees of the canyon nestled in the western foothills of the Organs complement the route, with a waterfall being its big finale. At times, a slow stream flows along some areas of the canyon, but it’s still easy to maneuver around this 3-mile loop by simply stepping on smooth rocks poking out from the running water. When the time is right, a sheer rock wall will be overrun with a waterfall — visitors will feel like they’ve traveled far from the desert.

Dripping Springs Natural Area

15000 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces, New Mexico

Historical ruins are a unique point of exploration at the end of this 3-mile out-and-back trail. The structures belonged to a colonel in the late 1800s, according to the National Conservation Lands. The gravel trail itself is considered moderate because of a slight incline, but benches for resting are found along the way. Hikers can see waterfalls and streams after rainfall.

Osha Trail

200 Glorietta Ave., Cloudcroft, New Mexico

A shaded trail just north of the Village of Cloudcroft creates a dreamy landscape with lofty pine trees lining a 2.2-mile path — the scent of the trees is truly invigorating. The Osha trail is great for beginners and hikers of all abilities, as it begins with level ground and one quick moment of elevation, leading to a stunning view of the forest. Within the short hike, a large grassy area is the perfect resting spot for a picnic. Deer are also visible along the hike.

Alto Lake Recreation Area

854 State Hwy. 48, Ruidoso, New Mexico

The looping trail at Alto Lake in Ruidoso is nature’s playground with waterfalls, creeks and large, bouldering rocks – all a few feet away from the glistening body of water. The 2-mile easy path allows visitors a stroll to enjoy the surrounding beauty and active wildlife. To add even more adventure, the Alto Lake provides for fishing and boating.

