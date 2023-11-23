I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Save big on editor-loved deals from Mario Badescu, Shark, Yankee Candle, Levoit, Lucky Brand, and more.

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

You’ll never believe how many Amazon deals are dropping just one day before Black Friday, and these are the best editor-loved picks to save on now.

It’s true: Amazon is known for delivering the biggest sales of the year on the most popular brands. And this Thanksgiving, there are steep discounts on tons of shopper- and editor-approved picks for a limited time. As Real Simple’s Amazon shopping expert, it’s my job to find worthy items at their cheapest prices, which is where this list comes in. I’m obsessed with most of these on-sale picks, particularly because they’re my tried-and-true favorites. Plus, you too can save on items I’m also eyeing now that they’re up to 52 percent off.

Editor-Loved Amazon Thanksgiving Deals

While Black Friday promises to bring really good deals, I can’t help but shop Amazon’s holiday sale early since top picks tend to sell out. And the brands discounted this Thanksgiving are good. Browse home items on sale from Yankee Candle and Shark, as well as fashion pieces from Gap, True & Co., and Fossil. You can also score wildly popular beauty products from Mario Badescu and Revlon starting at just $21. Some of my favorite work essentials from Sony and Rifle Paper Co. are also marked down right now, too.

Mario Badescu Lip Mask

$10 at Amazon

I’ve been using Mario Badescu’s vitamin C serums, hand creams, and foaming cleansers all year, and now that winter is nearly here, I’m on the hunt for a new lip mask—and this popular pick is 30 percent off. While my go-to is the Laneige lip mask, it’s sadly not on sale for Black Friday. And if you know me, I love a good discount, which is why I’m eyeing the Mario Badescu overnight mask. It’s designed to hydrate lips while you snooze to deliver a soft pout come morning. It’s formulated with coconut oil, shea butter, and squalane, giving the mask that silky smooth texture. This pick has been bought more than 3,000 times in the past month and right now, it’s going for its cheapest price ever.

True & Co. Soft Form V-Neck Adjustable Strap Bra

Amazon

$26 at Amazon

You know how people say their bra is so comfortable, they forget they're wearing one? I could never relate, until I tried this True & Co. wireless bra. Seriously, there are times when I’m wearing it and have to physically check to make sure I’m not braless, and it’s not a bad problem to have. Despite having a wireless design, I feel extremely supported and lifted. I also appreciate that the bra has adjustable straps and a roll-free band, which is a recurring issue with other bras. This pick comes in five colors and I’m considering getting another one in this rouge option.

Yankee Candle Large Two-Wick Tumbler Candle

Amazon

$18 at Amazon

I’m already preparing my home for the holidays, which means stocking up on festive candles like this popular scented pick from Yankee Candle. I already have this balsam and cedar scented candle in the classic large jar, but there’s something about this two-wick option that looks more modern, which I like. The candle smells like Christmas thanks to its berry and forest-like scent, so you can bet I’ll be burning this the day after Thanksgiving until the new year.

There are so many more editor-loved picks on sale, including this Shark vacuum that picks up everything, this time-saving Revlon hair dryer brush, and these noise-canceling Sony headphones I can’t live without. Browse through the rest of the list below for more Amazon Thanksgiving deals now.

Fossil Carmen Shopper Tote Bag

Amazon

$119 at Amazon

PrettyGarden Tie-Waist Knit Cocktail Dress

Amazon

$31 at Amazon

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Amazon

$30 at Amazon

Shark Cordless Detect Pro Auto-Empty Vacuum System

Amazon

$380 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Amazon

$248 at Amazon

Gap Fleece Tunic Mockneck Sweater

Amazon

$28 at Amazon

Rifle Paper Co. 2024 12-Month Softcover Spiral Planner

Amazon

$29 at Amazon

Read the original article on Real Simple.