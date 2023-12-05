Discord Redesigns Mobile App to Be 'Its Own Independent Experience'

Now it feels much less like a desktop app squeezed into a mobile platform







Key Features

Discord finally made its (originally desktop-centric) mobile app much more, well, mobile. Enjoy.







Discord has always been a desktop-first app. It was built for use on desktop (or laptop) computers, and the mobile app has always seemed to be an afterthought. Until now.

Discord announced on Tuesday that it's dropping a new mobile app designed from the framework up for mobile devices, "as something you can use as your main Discord app when you’re on the go, not as something you use alongside the desktop app," Francesco Polizzi, the group product manager at Discord wrote on the blog announcing the changes.

Dicord Discord Mobile App Screenshots

Of course, this means a whole host of changes to the app, the most noticeable being a revamped layout that puts your Discord servers and messages on different tabs, but maintains a vertical layout for servers that lets you quickly switch between them if you have multiple chats going on at a given time.

Messages now include your Direct Messages and your Group Direct Messages in an interface that gives you an at-a-glance look at what your friends are doing, and the ability to favorite threads to keep them at the top of your messages list.

Probably one of the most exciting updates is the ability to search across all your messages with a single search bar, rather than having to search each message thread individually. This is especially helpful if you have tons of message threads and can't remember exactly which one holds the bit of information that you need.

Discord Discord Mobile Messages, Media, and Profile

And those are just a few of the new features. Other things, like faster ways to create Group Direct Messages and faster reply actions, have also been included along with streamlined (and now actionable) notifications, easier profile management, Search in user settings, and an updated Voice & Video user interface.

These changes are all included in the DIscord mobile app update. If you don't have yours set to update automatically, you can manually update it whenever you're ready. You can learn more about these and all the other features included in the redesign on Discord's mobile app page.

