Dirty Dough brings its super-stuffed cookies to Bucks County with new Warrington location

If your love of cookies have you craving something beyond the ordinary, there’s a new shop in Warrington..

Dirty Dough, a fast-growing cookie brand that started in Arizona, has made its way to Bucks County with a new location at The Shops at Valley Square, where it serves up a rotating selection of warm super-stuffed cookies.

Dirty Dough, in Warrington, offers a rotating menu of stuffed cookies. Pictured from front to back: Stuffed Chocolate Chip, Apple Crisp, Brookie and The Reverse.

The Warrington store opened in February in the former Claire’s space and is operated by local franshisee Scott Love.

It joins several other restaurants and retailers in the shopping center, including DSW, Ulta Beauty, Banana Republic, Bath & Body Works, Yankee Candle, MOD Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Duck Donuts, Panera Bread, Turning Point and Árdana.

What’s on the menu at Dirty Dough?

The menu features six classic Dirty Dough cookies, alongside two weekly specials. They also offer Dirty Shakes, made with chocolate or vanilla ice cream blended with your choice of cookie and decorated with toppings, as well as Dirty Scoops, a cookie topped with chocolate or vanilla ice cream and cookie toppings.

To give you a better idea of what you’ll find, here are some of their classic cookie flavors:

The Reverse, a chocolate cookie filled with fudge and wrapped in a peanut butter cookie, is one of the classic cookies available at Dirty Dough in Warrington.

The Reverse: a chocolate cookie filled with fudge and then wrapped inside a peanut butter cookie.

Brookie: a caramel-filled chocolate chip cookie inside a brownie cookie with a caramel drizzle on top.

Cookies n Crème: a vanilla cookie loaded with Oreo chunks, white chocolate chips and stuffed with a crème filling.

Gluten-free Chocolate Chip: their signature gluten free flour blend mixed with milk and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Cookies are available as a single, four-pack, half dozen or dozen.

When is Dirty Dough in Warrington open?

Dirty Dough brought its super-stuffed cookies to Bucks County with the opening of its Warrington store in the Valley Square shopping center.

Dirty Dough is open seven days a week with the following hours:

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday–Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Go: 1544 N. Main St., Warrington; 215-918-9399; dirtydoughcookies.com

