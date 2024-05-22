Direct flights from Lubbock? Here is a list of 8 direct flights from the Hub City

Looking to get away this weekend or just have an itch to fly somewhere new? Well, Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport has three airline carriers from which to choose.

All three airlines—Southwest, American and United — operate around 19 flights each out of Lubbock, but most have a layover for passengers to reach their final destination. Why wait when you can fly direct?

According to directflights.com there are only eight direct flights out of Preston Smith. Here is a list of where they fly to, what airline and how often.

Dallas: No. 1 Thanksgiving and Christmas domestic destination

Dallas, Texas

Not surprisingly, Dallas is at the top of the list with two airlines — Southwest and American Airlines — flying the hour fifteen-minute flight several times a day.

American typically operates seven or eight flights a week out of Lubbock to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, with Southwest having three to five flights to Dallas Love Field Airport.

Houston, Texas

Both United and Southwest have flights from Lubbock to Houston. However, United flies out of Lubbock two to three times a day, every day of the week, to Houston International Airport.

On the other hand, Southwest flies one direct flight to Lubbock out of Houston Hobby Airport, but only on Saturdays and Sundays.

Panorama of Denver skyline long exposure at twilight.

Denver, Colorado

One or two direct flights operate out of Lubbock seven days a week with United and Southwest.

The flight time is 1 hour and 41 minutes — shorter than flying to Houston International.

Pheonix, Arizona

If Lubbock's sun wasn't cutting it for you, hope on a flight to the Valley of the Sun. Sitting at 2 hours and six minutes, American flies directly to Pheonix one or two times a day, seven days a week,

The new High Roller observation wheel takes its place along the skyline of the Las Vegas strip as seen from atop the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

Las Vegas, Nevada

For an extra nine minutes, why go to Phoenix when you can go to Sin City?

But hope Lady Luck is on your side because Southwest only operates one flight out of Lubbock to Las Vegas seven days a week.

Austin, Texas

Looking to go to the capital? Thank Southwest.

The airline operates about one daily flight from Lubbock to Austin every day except on Saturdays.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 8 direct flight from Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport