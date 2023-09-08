Dior Beauty's New "J'Adore L'Or" Fragrance Is Set To Become a Pop Culture, Status Scent

As a fragrance enthusiast, I have a keen sense of smell that allows me to instantly recognize the scent that each person in a room is wearing. Among the many brands and fragrances I've encountered, two that I can always distinguish are Dior Beauty and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Kurkdjian, who was appointed as the Perfume Creation Director for Dior Beauty in 2021, has unveiled an updated version of the iconic "J'adore" Eau de Parfum and it's worth all of the 10's and more.

The new "J'adore L'Or "is like liquid gold in perfume form. L'or, meaning gold in French, is the perfect addition to describe this luxurious scent. "J'adore L'Or's" heady, alluring notes of orange blossom, jasmine and centifolia rose absolutes are what sets the scent apart from its sister fragrance, creating a bouquet of floral aromas that is both intoxicating and seductive. These notes are delicately balanced to create a harmonious, feminine, inviting blend.

Kurkdjian and Dior have linked with the renowned French sculptor Jean-Michel Othoniel to create a limited-edition sculpture that houses the new "J'adore L'Or" fragrance. The sculpture is a miniature version of Othoniel's famous gold-beaded sculptures that have been exhibited worldwide. Currently, the sculpture is on display at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden until October 22. However, only 100 sculptures are available worldwide at select Dior flagship stores and on the brand's website at a smooth retail price of $15000 USD.

The new "J’adore L’Or" retails for $170 USD and is now available via Dior Beauty's website.

