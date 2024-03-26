How You Can Have Dinner With Nancy Silverton and Missy Robbins in Italy This Fall

It's time to live la dolce vita.

Monteverdi Tuscany

Missy Robbins and Nancy Silverton are inviting you to come dine and travel with them this fall.

In March, Monteverdi Tuscany, a gorgeous luxury boutique hotel in the Italian countryside, announced its upcoming chef-in-residence program, with none other than Robbins and Silverton taking the lead. And travelers are invited to join them on an intimate trip that highlights all the best flavors of Tuscany.

The five-night trip offers just 30 reservations, meaning those lucky enough to attend will get plenty of personalized service and time with the famous duo via chef-led dinners, cooking demos, and private epicurean excursions.



"At Monteverdi, we have always believed in fostering a space where creativity flourishes. I am thrilled to host this year’s Chef in Residence program with [these] talented chefs” Monteverdi’s chief culinary director Giancarla Bodoni, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “This is a week where guests and chefs alike will be immersed in Tuscan food culture. Our guests will experience the conviviality that is born through sharing stories and creating memorable moments. The Val d’Orcia inspires chefs to create beautiful food, and offers guests a unique sensorial experience that is truly unforgettable.”



Related: 23 Irresistible Italian-Inspired Recipes from Nancy Silverton

As the hotel noted in its statement, guests can expect Robbins to bring her innovative approach to Italian cuisine with every bite, while Silverson, who calls Tuscany her home, will bring a local flavor.

"I could not be more excited to participate in the chef-in-residence program with Giancarla and Nancy,” Robbins said. “I have long admired Nancy and the opportunity to get to spend time in Italy with her is beyond special. Giancarla and I have been trying to do something together for a few years now, and to see it finally come to fruition is amazing. I am excited to visit producers, cook, and just be in a place that is so close to my heart.”

And, yes, the star of the show is the dinners, but the excursions are all top-notch too, including white truffle foraging, a cheesemaking class at the family-owned sheep’s milk farm Caseificio Pìu, a visit to Mulino Val D’Orcia, a family-owned grain mill for an olive oil tasting and lunch, along with Tuscan BBQs, wine tastings, and plenty of downtime just to relax and enjoy the scenery.

Related: How to Find the Right Business Partner, from the Team Behind Lilia and Misi

“Monteverdi is a magical place that I've grown incredibly fond of,” Silverton added. “I am thrilled to be able to share it with my dear friend Missy Robbins. With the wonderful Chef Giancarla Bodoni leading the charge again this year, we will surely have another outstanding Chef in Residence program full of unique experiences and really, really excellent food.”

Bookings will open on April 8 for the trip taking place between September 24 to 29. Rates for the Chef in Residence experience start at €16,000 (about $17,341) for single occupancy. To reserve your spot, email travel@monteverdituscany.com or call 866.644.0787.

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.