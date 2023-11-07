Dine With Chef Jose Andres in Spain or Explore Paris' Markets With Chef Dominique Crenn, and More on These Newly Launched Tours

Prior Travel and Capital One have partnered to give cardholders access to exclusive food-focused trips with some of the world’s best chefs in 2024.

Daniel Seung Lee, Courtesy of Capital One

Those who have taken a trip with Prior Travel know that magical feeling of having an excellent itinerary ahead of you without having had to do any of the planning. Now, with their new partnership with Capital One, travelers — and food lovers, especially — are in for an even more amplified experience.

In 2018, David Prior, a former travel editor, launched his eponymous company aimed at helping travelers experience places more deeply than ever before. The club gives its members access to immersive trips planned by its team of experts. And now, it’s giving its members and Capital One cardholders access to exclusive food-focused trips with some of the world’s best chefs throughout 2024.

“What we do best is a high-low mix, really going deep into a place,” Prior shared exclusively with Travel + Leisure. “Food is a big lens for us, [as is] cultural festivals and craft. Capital One lets us be Prior with the volume turned up as loud as possible.”



These once-in-a-lifetime trips will take cardholders to Spain and France and will each include special tours, interactions, and tastings with their host chefs, including José Andrés, Dominique Crenn and Alejandro Ruiz. (The partnership launched with a recent trip was to Oaxaca, Mexico to celebrate Día de los Muertos.)

Daniel Seung Lee, Courtesy of Capital One

“These events are when the culture is most emblematic," Prior said, noting that in France, travelers will have a private dinner above the Palais Royale, and in Seville, they’ll go on a private tour of the Alcazar. Andrés will also lead a tasting of some of the best products of Andalusia.

“As a native of Spain, bringing travelers to my home country is always meaningful, and there is nothing like visiting Andalucia during Feria,” Andrés added in a statement shared with T+L. “I absolutely love to celebrate this festival with my family and can’t think of a better way to show visitors the beauty, deliciousness, energy, and joy that Spain embodies.”

Capital One is hosting a Venture X cardholder presale for the trips today, November 7, on Capital One Entertainment. All eligible Capital One cardholders can purchase the trips starting in January 2024.

Here’s what travelers need to know about each itinerary:

Seville with José Andrés for La Feria de Jerez: May 8-12, 2024

Celebrate the spring festival of La Feria de Jerez in southern Spain alongside Andrés. On the trip, guests will set out on a sherry-tasting and private dining experience, take a carriage ride through Jerez, watch flamenco, and visit a 19th-century Spanish farmhouse to sample some of the world’s best jams.

Paris with Dominique Crenn for Bastille Day, July 11-15, 2024

Honor Bastille Day, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille, alongside French chef Dominique Crenn. On this trip, guests will have the opportunity to dine at Golden Poppy, Crenn’s first restaurant in France, go for a private tour of the Musée Picasso and get the best seat in the house for the Bastille Day fireworks from the rooftop of their hotel.



