DIMEPIECE Curates Rare Vintage Watches Collection for Dover Street Market

DIMEPIECE has unveiled a curated collection of thirty vintage watches for Dover Street Market. Each timepiece within the selection has undergone meticulous sourcing, thorough vetting and authentication by Foundwell, a renowned purveyor of vintage watches since 2009.

The exclusive assortment comprises rare, highly sought-after and often discontinued models from renowned watchmakers such as Cartier, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and more. Among the standout pieces are a 25mm Audemars Piguet Royal Oak adorned with factory-set diamonds and emeralds, a 28mm Patek Philippe Aquanaut, a mini white gold Cartier Baignoire, a Rolex Datejust featuring a "Shantung" dial and a 18-carat white gold Vacheron Constantin bracelet watch housing a miniature Jaeger-LeCoultre movement.

The collection is available for purchase through DIMEPIECE's website and at Dover Street Market in New York and Los Angeles. Make sure to take a look at the campaign, shot by David Spector, in the gallery above.

