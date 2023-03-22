'Super easy to use!': Anna Bella digital photo frames are $50 off, today only

The days of acid-free paper and heavy photo albums are long gone. Now, you can easily see all of your family photos with a digital photo frame. Right now, Anna Bella frames are on sale for up to $50 off at Amazon — an absolute steal, and a great gift with Mother's Day coming up. But you'll want to act fast; this sale only lasts until midnight today.

Anna Amazon Anna Bella 10.1-inch Digital Photo Frame $80 $130 Save $50 The crystal-clear resolution and ability to drop photos in wirelessly through the app make this a fantastic gift for mom. $80 at Amazon

Digital photo frames are a fantastic way to show off family pictures and videos, and they'll rotate throughout the day so there's always something different to see. For less tech-savvy parents, loading new pictures can be tough, but these Anna Bella digital frames let anyone in the family send new photos and videos to the frame, wirelessly and remotely. Just use the built-in app and you can send a new photo to your mom or grandmother, and even videos up to 15 seconds.

The base model frame already has 16GB of internal memory, which is a lot of pictures — but you can extend it up to 256GB through an SD card, for a total capacity of up to 40,000 photos. And if you're worried about the quality of the frame, let this be some reassurance: they're put through over 200 hours of testing before being sold, and even if something does go wrong, each frame includes a 360-day limited warranty.

Make Mother's Day extra-special with this great digital photo frame. (Photo: Amazon)

One user said it's a great gift: "My mom loves it! She keeps saying "it's so neat!" She loved it so much that my dad bought her a second one for her office and he bought one for my grandma too. The app is super easy to use from my end. I like that you can label pictures if you want and you can delete the pictures you've uploaded too."

"I got this for my girlfriend’s birthday and she LOVED it! She has lots of digital pictures on her ipad, phone and some on her digital camera!" said another user. "She always wanted one of these since she works in an office setting and wanted something to look nice at her desk but at the same time bring home to work. It is the perfect size frame too! Highly recommend!"

The frames are available in 8, 10.1, and 13.1-inch sizes.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

