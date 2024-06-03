Digital Nomads Can Now Work in Thailand for Up to Five Years

Dan Freeman/Unsplash

From the bustling streets of Bangkok to the glittering temples of Chiang Mai and the tropical island paradise of Phuket, Thailand has always had something for every type of traveler.

Now, it extends that wide-ranging appeal to remote workers, who can live and work in the country for up to five years thanks to a recent extension of the Thailand digital nomad visa.

Previously, qualified digital nomads could only work in the Southeast Asian nation for a total of 60 days, so the new validity period is a significant jump. Thailand’s government announced on May 28 that the new visa policy will go into effect on June 1, per Reuters.

However, remote workers won’t be able to stay in Thailand for five uninterrupted years. The new visa will cover multiple entries into the country, with digital nomads able to stay for 180 consecutive days—about six months—at a time for up to five years. Visa holders will need to leave and reenter the country at the end of each 180-day period in order to meet the legal requirements.

Thai officials haven’t yet announced the new qualifications for the multiple entry Thailand digital nomad visa, but in order to apply, travelers will need to either make a visa appointment at a Thai Embassy or apply online through the official Thai e-visa website. (Only certain nationalities are able to apply for visas online; US citizens are typically eligible.)

Thailand is popular with digital nomads for its powder-soft beaches and tropical climate, vibrant nightlife and street food culture, striking national parks, and relatively low cost of living (1 Thai Baht equals about .02 US dollars). Along with the capital city of Bangkok and the popular mountain city of Chiang Mai, popular bases for digital nomads include the islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Samui—which are known for their pristine beaches—as well as Hua Hin, a resort town just a few hours south of Bangkok.

The new visa policy is part of a larger push from Thai officials to stimulate tourism as the country faces a contracting economy. In addition to extending the validity of the digital nomad visa, the government has also increased the number of countries eligible for visa-free entry to Thailand from 57 to 93 countries and extended the stay limit for eligible tourists from 30 to 60 days. Thailand has also introduced more lenient visa regulations for retirees and graduate students.

The five-year digital nomad visa puts Thailand among countries with some of the longest validity periods for digital nomad visas. Other nations that allow lengthy remote-worker stays include Spain, which allows digital nomads to stay for one year and then reapply for up to four additional years, and Montenegro, where the visas are valid for two years with an option to extend for another two years.

Recently, remote worker visas have become more popular around the world, with countries like Japan, Italy, and Turkey launching digital nomad visas in 2024.

Originally Appeared on Condé Nast Traveler