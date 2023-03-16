The most popular body weight scale on Amazon is on sale for just $16 right now
Whether you’re trying to shed a few pounds as warmer weather approaches or need to track your weight for health reasons, you'll want access to a sturdy, accurate, dependable (and affordable) scale. Well, we've found it. According to more than 131,000 five-star reviews, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale is a winner. Plus, at just $16 (originally $20), your wallet will love it, too.
Etekcity Digital Scale
With four high-precision sensors that deliver results within 0.2-pound accuracy, and made of sturdy 8mm tempered glass, it’s a super-strong scale that will help you keep track of your weight for years to come. The Etekcity provides measurements in both pounds and kilograms, and the auto-calibrated platform is super easy to set up.
What makes the Etekcity digital different? Its accuracy. Trying to trick the system? The scale will know, and it will give you the same number, even if you think leaning on your left leg makes you feel thinner.
“Oh damn you, sleek scale,” one lovestruck reviewer wrote. “I needed a new scale and your price was right. But when I unwrapped you — I fell in love with your sleek and modern design. Then it happened. I stepped on you and you wouldn't lie like my other scale. I tested to make sure what you were telling me was accurate. Yes. Sigh. I still love you, but now you have me focused on getting those darn numbers down.”
“Love this scale,” another shopper shared. “Just take it out of the box, put it on the floor, step on it, get off it, and you are set! Works great and is easy to read. Judging by the doctor's scale, I would say this is quite accurate. Looks very nice. The glass takes away the "black box on the floor" look and blends in with everything.”
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Etekcity Digital Scale
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
