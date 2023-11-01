DiGiorno’s New ‘Thanksgiving Pizza’ Has All the Fixings

You can sample a full Thanksgiving meal with every bite of this pie.

According to a survey conducted by an online financial company last autumn, one-third of Gen Z-ers said they would serve pizza at their casual "Friendsgiving" celebrations, and those pies were significantly more popular than Thanksgiving turkey: only 24% of respondents said they'd be passing out plates of that ultra-traditional bird.

Who knows whether DiGiorno considered that survey when they planned their new limited edition release — we're not sure what they were thinking, period — but this year, you can combine turkey, all the sides, and a frozen pizza in one. The just-announced DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza takes a thick Detroit-style crust and piles it high with turkey, rich gravy, diced sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, two kinds of cheese, and a crispy onion topping. As a result, you can sample a full Thanksgiving meal with every (slightly bonkers) bite of this pie.

"From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we're thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread," Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno, said in a statement. "Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno into moments of celebration – even the most traditional holiday dinners."

If you’d like to snag one of these pies to serve to your own friends, families, or semi-strangers you may never see again, there’s only one place to get it. Every Wednesday from November 1 through November 22, you can visit the Shop DiGiorno website to buy one of these pies. The company says it will release a “limited number” of the pizzas every week, and they’ll be available for purchase on a first come, first served basis. Each pie will cost $11.23, which is, of course, the date of Thanksgiving. (And, before you ask, shoppers are limited to one Thanksgiving Pizza per person, and they can only be shipped within the United States.)

This isn’t DiGiorno’s first eyebrow-raising pizza of the year. In March, the Ohio-based company released an all-onion topped “Cry Pie” to correspond with the annual March Madness basketball tournament. The idea was that, much like your busted bracket — and let’s remember that 9th-seeded Florida Atlantic made it to the Final Four — this green, red, and yellow onion-heaped pizza would give you something to cry about.

And in September, DiGiorno decided to try a pizza topped with pure, unadulterated rage bait. That dark month was filled with weekly drops of a cursed pie featuring pickles on one half and pineapple chunks on the other.

We’re sure that some people were delighted by it, but those people aren’t going to be invited over for our turkey, gravy, and green bean pizza this month. Heck, we may even throw a spoonful of stuffing and a half-slice of pumpkin pie on there too. That’s for those of us with true culture.



