THE DIGEST: Free family fun! Enjoy the Fort Clifton Festival, Mother's Day Concert & more.

Monday: Free Fun Fitness Class in Colonial Heights

The Colonial Heights Recreation & Parks Department has partnered with Sports Backers to bring locals a free and fun fitness class on Monday evenings. The classes will last through May 12, and will include a mix of cardio, Pilates and Yoga with the goal of improving muscle strength, balance and flexibility.

The class, which is for ages 13+, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Colonial Heights Community Center’s Community Room, located at 157 Roanoke Ave. Register here by Sunday at midnight to attend. Questions? Please contact the Colonial Heights Recreation & Parks department at 804-520-9390.

Friday: Free Petersburg Mother’s Day Gospel’s Legend Concert

The city of Petersburg is hosting its second annual Mother’s Day Gospel’s Legend Concert on Friday, May 10th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (doors open at 6:45 p.m.) The concert, which is free, will be taking place at the Petersburg Public Library and will feature The Brooklyn Allstars, Paul Beasley & the Gospel Keynotes, The Soul Stirrers and The Sensational Nightingales.

This Weekend: Fort Clifton Festival in Colonial Heights

Colonial Height's Fort Clifton Festival will be taking place this weekend on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Fort Clifton, located behind Tussing Elementary School at 100 Brockwell Lane. Admission and parking will be completely free.

A collaboration between the Colonial Heights Recreation & Parks department and the Fort Clifton Arts and Crafts Festival Committee, the festival will feature arts, music and crafts. Dozens of vendors will be present to sell a variety of handmade arts and crafts items. There will also be live music, children's rides and games and Civil War relics exhibits on display, as well as concessions available for sale. Local civil groups will sell hot dogs, sausage and peppers, hamburgers, funnel cakes, pizza, barbecue, french fries, ice cream, baked goods and more. Mayor Greg Kochuba will kick off the festival with a welcome speech at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Application open: Petersburg and Colonial Heights childcare scholarships for single moms pursuing a degree

The application for WomenRise, a childcare scholarship program sponsored by local non-profit United Way, is now open!

WomenRise provides childcare scholarships for local single moms while they pursue a college degree or credential. The program was created in response to the rising cost of childcare in the Petersburg and Richmond areas, which can often be more than $1,000 per child per month— a cost that is not only unaffordable for many, but for single parents in particular. The WomenRise program aims to help single moms maintain financial stability by helping to cover the cost of childcare while they further their education in pursuit of a reliable living-wage career. In 2023, United Way raised $150,000 for WomenRise scholarships.

The application, which can be found here, will stay open through May 31.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must:

Be a single female head of household with custody of at least one child

Be enrolled or have plans to enroll in an education or career training program that is at least 4 weeks and that results in a degree or credential

Have an annual income of $60,000 or less

Reside in the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg region (Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, Petersburg, Powhatan, Richmond)

Use a licensed or voluntary registered child care provider

To review answers to frequently asked questions, click here. If you have any questions about the process, email Steph Doan at doans@yourunitedway.org.

Do you live in a historic area? You may be eligible for a Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit!

For all those living in or interested in/currently working on properties in Petersburg's historic districts, including the new Walnut Hill Historic District, this workshop is for you! Come and learn about eligibility for historic rehabilitation tax credits from the Historic Petersburg Foundation, Inc., the City of Petersburg Department of Planning, and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit workshop will take place on Wednesday, May 15 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Christ & Grace Episcopal Church, located on 1545 South Sycamore Street. Questions? Contact historicpetersburgfoundation@verizon.net.

Free Petersburg Summer Camp Registration Still Open

Registration is still open for Petersburg's free summer camp!

The summer camp is for children between the ages of 6 to 12 and will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from July 1st through August 9th. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Register your child by 6/14/24 by calling the Special Events & Volunteerism department at (804) 324-4015 or emailing recreation@petersburg-va.org.

Petersburg, we (still) want your Prom photos!

The Progress-Index is creating a gallery of photos showcasing Petersburg's 2024 senior prom. If you'd like to share your favorite photos of the night with the community, please send them our way! We'd love to showcase your best photos online and in print.

Please email the photos to apitchon@gannett.com. We can't wait to share moments from your special night with our readers and the community.

Traffic Alerts for May 6 to May 10

Petersburg, Va.– Starting on May 5, the city's contractor, Colony Construction, will begin milling and paving work on Wagner Rd. eastbound and westbound from Medical Park Blvd. to the I-95 bridge. The work will take place overnight in 12-hours shifts, from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am. It is expected to be completed by 7:00 am on May 10.

When work is performed on the outside lanes of Wagner Rd., the I-95 on and off ramps will be closed with detours in place. Weather or operational issues may impact the schedule.

The detours are as follows:

Wagner Rd EB to I-95 SB—Detour uses loop ramps to access I-95 SB. I-95 SB to Wagner Rd EB—Detour traffic to Rt. 629 Rives Rd to I-95 NB, to Wagner Rd EB. Wagner Rd WB to I-95 SB—Detour traffic to left on S Crater, left on Rives Rd, right to on ramp to I-95 SB. I-95 SB to Wagner Rd WB—Detour traffic to use loop ramps to access Wagner Rd WB.

