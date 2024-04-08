Different viewpoints? Curiosity is key to better conversations | 20-40-60 Etiquette

QUESTION: My mother always said it’s not good manners to talk about politics or religion. Unfortunately, politics are a hot topic and cannot be avoided in our country’s current climate. I keep my opinions and positions very private. However, in the area that I live people assume I feel the same as they do. What is the best way to engage in a conversation without sharing that I do not hold the same viewpoints?

CALLIE’S ANSWER: Politics still shouldn't be what you discuss. Just don't engage. Not worth it.

LILLIE-BETH’S ANSWER: We have had different versions of this question before asked in slightly different ways. I still think we’re not going to solve complicated problems in today’s world without discussing them, but doing so requires listening to each other with an open mind, being curious (especially about what is true and factual and what is not) and being willing to understand where someone else is coming from. The journey of how people arrive at certain conclusions is always interesting and fascinating and can provide valuable insight about how to address their concerns — as long as everyone is willing to listen empathetically and to seek truth.

I love the conversations where each side cares about where someone else is coming from — I always learn from friends in those conversations. Even if neither of us sees things the same way, we can generally find some common ground to start from.

However, if your group or you do not appear to be able to do that, then you can stay quiet and not engage or you can politely suggest changing the subject or ask questions to make them think. You could even invoke your mother’s advice and tell them that she always said not to talk politics or religion, especially when people hold such various views today. This lets you avoid sharing your own private perspective while indicating to others to move onto a different topic.

HELEN’S ANSWER: It is hard to argue about your own viewpoints when others do not agree and are willing to take you on to make their points, particularly about politics. Listen attentively. Ask questions about the policies that they think are important and about the policies that you do not understand. If you don’t agree, say so, or withhold your ideas and totally change the subject. You don’t have to always put your thoughts out there. They are your private thoughts and not everyone is privileged to know them.

Sometimes, when I don’t agree with a certain viewpoint, I say so, and then go on to say that I am not willing to get into an argument about it. Sometimes the reason that I have opinions are only important to me, and I am unable to articulate the facts into a mind-changing verbal battle. Confusing? Yes, but opting out of arguing might preserve a friendship.

GUEST’S ANSWER: Joe Hight, journalist, endowed ethics chair and bookstore owner: Conversations like this are more difficult in our polarized society, but are still important. It’s also important to listen first, which you seem willing to do. Listen actively to understand why they feel the way they do. You then have to decide whether the individuals are basing their opinions on facts or falsehoods.

Ask questions about why they feel that way. Ask about their sources. Then offer your sources, most importantly, credible ones. Once you determine whether they are open- or close-minded to other views, then decide whether to continue. If they are open to listening to your viewpoint based on your sources and do so without judgment, then share it with them. If not, say you appreciate their views and move on. Open mindedness, willingness to listen and viewpoints based on well-researched facts are skills we must cultivate and value.

Since 2009, Callie, Lillie-Beth and Helen have written this generational etiquette column. They also include guest responses from a wide range of ages each week. So many years later, Callie is 20-plus; Lillie-Beth is 40-plus and Helen is 60-plus. To ask an etiquette question, email helen.wallace@cox.net.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Curiosity is key to conversations with strongly-held different opinions