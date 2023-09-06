The Difference Between Maple Syrup And Pancake Syrup

Spoiler alert: Your pancake syrup probably doesn't have any maple in it.

There is truly nothing sweeter than syrup. After all, a true syrup is made by dissolving sugar in boiling water. But when it comes to maple syrup and pancake syrup specifically you may wonder – is there a difference? The short answer is yes.

While pancake and maple syrup may look similar, the two vary when it comes to taste, cost, ingredients, and how they are made.

When it comes to syrup, there are plenty of options to choose from. When deciding between maple syrup and pancake syrup, it's important to recognize the differences.

Related: Old-Fashioned Pancakes







Meet The Expert

Chelsea Edwards is a Registered Dietician and the owner of Huntsville Nutrition Collective in Huntsville, Alabama







What Is Maple Syrup?

Maple syrup is made from the sap of maple trees. “The trees that are tapped for maple syrup are typically sugar maple trees,” explains Chelsea Edwards, owner of Huntsville Nutrition Collective in Huntsville, Alabama. “Getting maple out of trees is generally a time consuming and labor intensive process, thus the higher price point.”

Maple syrup is graded on color, clarity, density, and flavor. “The grading system for maple syrup is more about flavor than quality,” says Edwards.

In 2015, maple syrup went from a letter grading system to one based on color. “Color is an indicator of what flavor you'll get from the maple syrup,” says Edwards. “Light maple syrups (or) golden maple syrups tend to have a delicate taste. Amber color means a rich taste. Dark gives more of a robust taste and very dark has a strong taste.”

The color and flavor are required on labels, which can help you determine what flavor to expect when shopping. “Very dark has traditionally been used commercially, so you're less likely to find that on the shelves of your local store,” says Edwards.

In order for maple syrup to meet the legal definition, it must have a sugar content of 66 brix when held at a temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit. “66 brix equates to about 66-percent sugar,” explains Edwards.

Related: 10 Maple Syrup Recipes That Prove It's Not Just for Pancakes

What Is Pancake Syrup?

Pancake syrup is typically made from high fructose corn syrup and/or corn syrup. If you’ve seen brands like Mrs. Butterworth’s or Log Cabin on a store shelf, those are both popular pancake syrup brands.

To determine if your pancake syrup has any maple syrup in it, check the ingredients list.

The ingredient list for Mrs. Butterworth’s Original recipe includes high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, and water. The recipe contains 2-percent or less: cellulose gum, salt, cane syrup, caramel color, sodium hexametaphosphate, preservatives, natural and artificial flavors, citric acid, molasses, lactic acid, and mono and diglycerides.

“Pancake syrup is an artificial syrup, making it significantly cheaper than maple syrup,” Edwards says.

Related: Why So Many Southerners Grew Up Putting Karo Dark Corn Syrup on Their Pancakes

Which Is Healthier?

When it comes to which product is healthier, Edwards recommends maple syrup, if possible.

“Maple syrup generally tastes better and generally impacts blood sugar less than pancake syrup, though finances, accessibility, and preference all come into play,” she says, adding that the price point and availability of fresh maple syrup will be a factor for individual families.

Does Maple Syrup Need To Be Refrigerated?

This depends on if the bottle is opened yet, or not. Pure maple syrup can be kept in a cool, dry location until you’re ready to use it, but once opened, it should be stored in the refrigerator.

The heating process of boiling maple sap prior to bottling removes contaminants, but leaving an opened bottle at room temperature can increase the chances of your maple syrup growing mold.



Related: Rise And Shine With 17 Perfect Pancake Recipes

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.