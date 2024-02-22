This Dietitian Is Going Viral For Sharing 16 Toxic Nutrition Myths That Just Aren’t True, And We All Need To Hear This

Eating Disorders Awareness Week takes place February 26 to March 3, 2024.
Recently, I came across a video by @WholesomeChickNutrition, aka Kate Regan, a registered dietitian and nutritionist. In the video, she debunks toxic myths we often hear about food that just aren't true.
Kate's video spread across social media for combatting misinformation and debunking popular myths online, and honestly, it felt like a breath of fresh air in a world where fad diets and non-scientific wellness trends run amok.
Kate Regan, Dietitian and Founder of Wholesome Chick Nutrition / Via tiktok.com
Kate owns her own virtual private practice, Wholesome Chick Nutrition, which helps people learn to eat without dieting or counting calories and build a positive relationship with food and their bodies.
She told BuzzFeed, "We believe that your health isn’t determined by your weight, restrictive diets don’t actually teach you about healthy eating, and food should be simple, fun, and stress-free. We help humans from the age of 14 and up recover from disordered eating, yo-yo dieting, and poor body image."
Kate often utilizes the "intuitive eating" self-care framework in her practice and in videos, which she says focuses on "connecting with your body’s hunger and fullness cues to guide eating patterns, removing guilt and shame from your food choices, and learning to eat for your health without obsession or restriction."
So, if you find this framework appealing and are looking to develop a more positive relationship with food, below are all of Kate's friendly intuitive eating reminders:
1."Fruit and carrots don't have too much sugar."
2."Dairy is not inflammatory."
3."Colostrum is a weird wellness trend and you do not have to partake."
4."It's better to get your nutrition from food than from greens powders or 30 different supplements."
5."You're probably not bloated because you have leaky gut, you might just not be eating enough food."
6."It's okay to drink beverages that have calories."
7."You don't have to save pizza and bagels and chips for the weekend. You can have them any day of the week."
8."Cheat days are essentially planned binges."
9."You don't have to only shop on the perimeter of the grocery store. Foods that come in boxes or cans or packages also provide nutrition to the body."
10."White rice is not all that different from brown rice, so eat whatever rice you enjoy."
11."Genetics account for up to 70% of your weight."
12."You're allowed to eat past 8 o'clock at night. The body's digestive system doesn't just shut down."
13."You're not a bad person for eating fast food or take out."
14."BMI is a silly way to measure health and self-worth."
15."You shouldn't be getting your nutrition advice from men running around a grocery store barefoot."
16.And lastly, "It's really not important to know what your weight is unless you're going under anesthesia or your doctor needs to dose a medication appropriately."
Honestly, I needed to hear all of these reminders today, and I'm so thankful a positive video on eating and body image came across my feed. So often, especially as women, we're marketed the latest trendy wellness hack, and it's often at the sacrifice of our well-being. And typically, it's all about thinness — thinner waist, cheekbones, jawline (I'm looking at you, mewing) — any body part, you name it. It's been picked apart, prodded, and told to be smaller.
imagine how many women wouldn’t suffer from undiagnosed eating disorders their whole lives if they grew up w this kind of messaging…
Unsurprisingly, many others poured into Kate's comments thanking her for these reminders:
Regarding the motivation behind her video, Kate told BuzzFeed, "There is an alarming amount of misinformation and conflicting information about nutrition, health, and weight on the internet which is why I love making these 'friendly reminder' videos debunking popular myths. Most people sharing advice online don’t even have the necessary credentials or background to do so, which can be dangerous."
As for discerning what's a myth and what's fact amid the many food and wellness trends that percolate through culture, Kate reminded us that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
She added, "Don’t take advice from anyone who is spreading messages using fear-mongering or shame as 'motivation' to change. It’s also important to check out the creator’s credentials and credibility. I am not saying that dietitians are the only people in the world who know a lot about nutrition, but we are considered the subject-matter experts."
She added, "If you believed any of these myths before watching my video debunking them, you can move forward knowing that you no longer have to buy into any of them!"
Kate creates these videos not only to dispel widespread misinformation, but also because she also struggled with an eating disorder and wants to reach out to others who may be in a similar situation, particularly online, where an image-obsessed diet culture runs rampant.
Kate noted the importance of seeking help if you or someone you love is struggling with disordered eating. She said, "If you feel like you might be struggling with any level of disordered eating, it can be really scary and overwhelming. I encourage you to reach out to an eating disorder therapist or registered dietitian for support. It also could be helpful to share that you are struggling with someone you feel close to in your life so that you feel less alone on your healing journey."
The Wildcats' 2022-23 campaign was over before it began after Lee injured her knee. She's back this year, but still hobbled by injury. Can she take K-State on a tourney run despite all of her ailments?