This Dietitian Is Going Viral For Sharing 16 Toxic Nutrition Myths That Just Aren’t True, And We All Need To Hear This

Warning: Discussion of disordered eating.

Eating Disorders Awareness Week takes place February 26 to March 3, 2024.

Recently, I came across a video by @WholesomeChickNutrition, aka Kate Regan, a registered dietitian and nutritionist. In the video, she debunks toxic myths we often hear about food that just aren't true.

Kate's video spread across social media for combatting misinformation and debunking popular myths online, and honestly, it felt like a breath of fresh air in a world where fad diets and non-scientific wellness trends run amok.

Kate owns her own virtual private practice, Wholesome Chick Nutrition, which helps people learn to eat without dieting or counting calories and build a positive relationship with food and their bodies.

She told BuzzFeed, "We believe that your health isn’t determined by your weight, restrictive diets don’t actually teach you about healthy eating, and food should be simple, fun, and stress-free. We help humans from the age of 14 and up recover from disordered eating, yo-yo dieting, and poor body image."

Kate often utilizes the "intuitive eating" self-care framework in her practice and in videos, which she says focuses on "connecting with your body’s hunger and fullness cues to guide eating patterns, removing guilt and shame from your food choices, and learning to eat for your health without obsession or restriction."

Illustration of a woman sitting cross-legged holding a knife and fork, looking content

So, if you find this framework appealing and are looking to develop a more positive relationship with food, below are all of Kate's friendly intuitive eating reminders:

1."Fruit and carrots don't have too much sugar."

2."Dairy is not inflammatory."

3."Colostrum is a weird wellness trend and you do not have to partake."

4."It's better to get your nutrition from food than from greens powders or 30 different supplements."

5."You're probably not bloated because you have leaky gut, you might just not be eating enough food."

6."It's okay to drink beverages that have calories."

7."You don't have to save pizza and bagels and chips for the weekend. You can have them any day of the week."

8."Cheat days are essentially planned binges."

9."You don't have to only shop on the perimeter of the grocery store. Foods that come in boxes or cans or packages also provide nutrition to the body."

10."White rice is not all that different from brown rice, so eat whatever rice you enjoy."

11."Genetics account for up to 70% of your weight."

12."You're allowed to eat past 8 o'clock at night. The body's digestive system doesn't just shut down."

13."You're not a bad person for eating fast food or take out."

14."BMI is a silly way to measure health and self-worth."

15."You shouldn't be getting your nutrition advice from men running around a grocery store barefoot."

16.And lastly, "It's really not important to know what your weight is unless you're going under anesthesia or your doctor needs to dose a medication appropriately."

Honestly, I needed to hear all of these reminders today, and I'm so thankful a positive video on eating and body image came across my feed. So often, especially as women, we're marketed the latest trendy wellness hack, and it's often at the sacrifice of our well-being. And typically, it's all about thinness — thinner waist, cheekbones, jawline (I'm looking at you, mewing) — any body part, you name it. It's been picked apart, prodded, and told to be smaller.

According to one study, in the United States 69%–84% of women experience body dissatisfaction, desiring to be a lower weight than they currently are. An estimated 9% of the US population, or 28.8 million Americans, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. (Personally, I think this is even higher because it is estimated so many cases are underreported, especially if you are considered above what faulty BMI charts call a "normal" weight.)

Unsurprisingly, many others poured into Kate's comments thanking her for these reminders:

Regarding the motivation behind her video, Kate told BuzzFeed, "There is an alarming amount of misinformation and conflicting information about nutrition, health, and weight on the internet which is why I love making these 'friendly reminder' videos debunking popular myths. Most people sharing advice online don’t even have the necessary credentials or background to do so, which can be dangerous."

Illustration of a woman with hands on head, surrounded by various floating foods, expressing confusion or overwhelm

As for discerning what's a myth and what's fact amid the many food and wellness trends that percolate through culture, Kate reminded us that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Woman recording a video about healthy eating with supplements and fresh produce

She told BuzzFeed, "Many wellness trends that circulate in our culture today are usually tied back to some product or service for profit. Just remember that you can’t 'wellness hack' your way to true, lasting health, and there are no quick fixes."

She added, "Don’t take advice from anyone who is spreading messages using fear-mongering or shame as 'motivation' to change. It’s also important to check out the creator’s credentials and credibility. I am not saying that dietitians are the only people in the world who know a lot about nutrition, but we are considered the subject-matter experts."

She added, "If you believed any of these myths before watching my video debunking them, you can move forward knowing that you no longer have to buy into any of them!"

Kate creates these videos not only to dispel widespread misinformation, but also because she also struggled with an eating disorder and wants to reach out to others who may be in a similar situation, particularly online, where an image-obsessed diet culture runs rampant.

Smartphone recording a woman preparing food in a kitchen for a cooking tutorial

Kate noted the importance of seeking help if you or someone you love is struggling with disordered eating. She said, "If you feel like you might be struggling with any level of disordered eating, it can be really scary and overwhelming. I encourage you to reach out to an eating disorder therapist or registered dietitian for support. It also could be helpful to share that you are struggling with someone you feel close to in your life so that you feel less alone on your healing journey."

Illustration of two people watering the tree of someone's mind, representative of healing with support

And if you are looking for general nutrition advice, Kate advised seeking out the platforms of registered dietitians, or consider working with a dietitian in an individual or group setting.

For more intuitive eating reminders and support, you can keep up with Kate on TikTok and Instagram, or work with her directly at her private practice, Wholesome Chick Nutrition.

The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.