Diesel Welcomes You to a Porn-Inspired Paradise This Holiday Season

It's officially the start of the holiday season as Diesel is gearing up for an XXX-tra raunchy Christmas. First teased on Instagram, the sex-positive label is giving its fans the gift of "a delightfully kinky campaign" seemingly inspired by '90s porn cliches,

A firm believer of the sentiment that naughty is nice, Diesel's new campaign sees creative director Glenn Martens conjuring up a retro, porn-inspired paradise where it doesn't matter if you've been good or bad this year. Aiming to celebrate themes of irreverence, inclusivity, self-expression and sex positivity, the new campaign stars a slew of "authentic models" from within the sex industry, spotlighting various pieces from the brand's holiday collection.

Following on from its "Find the D" Fall/Winter 2023 campaign, the new addition seeks to continue the brand's playful, sex-positive ethos.

Take a closer look at Diesel's hardcore holiday campaign above and head to the brand's website to get raunch-ready this Christmas.

