Diddy posts statement in response to sexual abuse allegations: 'Enough is enough'

Sean “Diddy” Combs has released a new statement addressing what he describes as "sickening allegations" made against him in recent weeks.

The statement comes amid allegations of abuse, rape and sex trafficking recently issued against him, and follows a new lawsuit filed Dec. 6 accusing him of sex trafficking and gang rape.

The 54-year-old rapper and producer issued a statement to his Instagram and X pages on Dec. 6.

“Enough is enough,” his post begins.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” the statement said. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” it continued. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Combs has been accused of sexual abuse in multiple lawsuits.

A new lawsuit filed Dec. 6 in New York by an unidentified woman accuses Combs and two others of sex trafficking and gang rape in 2003, when she was 17 years old and in the 11th grade.

Harve Pierre, former president of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment, was named in the suit along with a person referred to as “The Third Assailant.”

A statement from the plaintiff's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, obtained by NBC News, accused Combs of being involved in “abhorrent acts.”

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio,” the statement reads. “The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

Combs posted his statement on social media shortly after news of the lawsuit emerged. Pierre didn't immediately respond for request for comment by NBC News.

In November, three lawsuits accusing the rapper of sexual abuse were filed.

The first of the lawsuits came from “Me & U” singer Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura. On Nov. 16, the singer — who dated Combs between 2007 and 2018 — accused Combs of rape and physical abuse. Wigdor served as Ventura’s lawyer for her lawsuit.

Ventura and Combs announced a settlement the day after the lawsuit was filed.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said in a statement at the time. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs said in a statement that they'd resolved the matter amicably, saying, “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Ventura did not provide comment to NBC News regarding the lawsuit filed Dec. 6.

The second lawsuit was filed in New York Supreme Court on Nov. 23 by a woman named Joie Dickerson-Neal. She alleged Combs sexually assaulted her in 1991 when she was a student at Syracuse University. A spokesperson for Combs denied the allegations at the time.

A third lawsuit was filed last month in New York by a plaintiff identified in the complaint as Liza Gardner. Her lawsuit accused Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall of assaulting her and a friend at Hall’s apartment in the early '90s.

At the time, a spokesperson for Combs issued a statement to NBC News.

“The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him,” the statement read. “He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited for improper purposes. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these unsubstantiated allegations.”

Hall could not be reached for comment by NBC News at the time.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com