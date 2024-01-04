Did you get your Winter pink Starbucks x Stanley cup at Target? Where to buy in Delaware

They're pink and the latest must-have consumer fad.

Winter pink Starbucks x Stanley cups are flying off the shelves at Targets throughout the country at dizzying speeds and in some cases becoming a hot commodity on eBay and Mercari.

The limited edition 40-ounce quenchers were released on Wednesday and have quickly been selling out leading to an after-market run on third-party e-commerce sites.

The shimmery bright pink cup is the third product released between Starbucks and Stanley Quencher, with a peachy-pink matte cup released in May and a bright red cup released in November.

Many Starbucks stores have already sold out of the cup, but there’s still a chance you might be able to snag one before they are sold out everywhere.

“We are seeing an enthusiastic response to the Starbucks x Stanley Quencher,” a company representative shared with USA TODAY Wednesday afternoon.

People have flocked to Target since the cup's release, arguing with one another, waiting in long lines, and camping out overnight to get a chance to purchase the cup as soon as the store opened.

Where can I buy the winter pink Starbucks x Stanley cup?

The glittery pink cup was only made available for in-store purchase at Target locations nationwide. If your local Target has already run out of winter pink tumblers, your best bet is to head over to eBay or Mercari to see if you can find a dupe.

Two other Stanley tumblers, one in Target Red and Cosmo Pink that were reportedly released Sunday online and in Target stores are also out of stock.

How much does the winter pink Starbucks x Stanley cup cost?

It all depends on where you buy it.

If you are fortunate enough to find one at Target, you'll pay $49.95.

On eBay, you can find the tumblers up for auction with the lowest price sitting at $72 with zero bids and two days left in the auction – so that price won't stay there for long. Of course, this is a hot item and capitalism being what it is, you can buy one without bidding for $2,000.

There is a happy medium with many tumblers sitting in the $200-$300 range.

Will the pink Starbucks x Stanley cup be restocked?

A Starbucks spokesperson shared that the cup will not be restocked and will only be available for sale “while supplies last.”

Where are Target stores in Delaware

If you're feeling lucky and want to head over to Target, here's a list of locations in Delaware.

3240 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808-6130

1050 Brandywine Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19803-1492

800 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE 19702-3216

148 John Hunn Brown Rd, Dover, DE 19901-4708

