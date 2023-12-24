How Did Laura Lynch Die? Her Former Dixie Chicks Bandmates Are ‘Shocked’

A sad day for country music fans. Following the news of her passing, fans are left wondering how did Laura Lynch die? For everything we know so far, keep on reading below.

Born on November 18, 1958, Laura Lynch, a founding member of the Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks) spent her formative years in Texas, surrounded by the rich sounds of country music that would later shape her musical journey. In the late ’80s, Lynch joined forces with Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer, and Robin Lynn Macy to form the Dixie Chicks, a powerhouse trio that would go on to redefine country music. Their harmonies, sharp lyrics, and a fearless attitude set them apart in a genre dominated by male voices.

More from StyleCaster

Lynch, Maguire, Strayer, and Macy released two albums together as a quartet—1990’s Thank Heavens for Dale Evans and 1992’s Little Ol’ Cowgirl—before Macy departed the band, leaving them a trio. As a three-piece, the Dixie Chicks, now consisting of Lynch, Maguire, and Strayer, recorded one more album, 1993’s Shouldn’t a Told You That. This LP featured the work of steel guitarist Lloyd Maines, who introduced sisters Martie and Emily to his daughter, Natalie. Natalie Maines would ultimately replace Lynch in the trio, marking a shift in the Dixie Chicks’ lineup.

Image: Courtesy of Everett Collection.

While it’s not entirely clear what caused Lynch’s departure from the group in 1995, reports suggest that the singer-bassist had grown tired of touring and wanted to spend more time with her family—including her daughter, Asia, and her husband, lottery winner Mac Tull. In a 2003 interview with My Plainview, reporter Anita Chang wrote that Lynch “spends her free time these days learning to oil paint.” Chang also mentioned that Lynch didn’t tell her why she left the band, as the group agreed never to talk about it publicly. Lynch “said only that she was replaced and it always hurts to be replaced.”

Three years after Lynch’s departure, the then-Dixie Chicks, now with Natalie Maines as the lead vocalist, would release their breakout 1998 album Wide Open Spaces. Their second major-label album, Fly, went on to claim the top spot on the Billboard 200 in 1999. These albums catapulted the Dixie Chicks to international fame, reshaping the landscape of country music and solidifying their place as one of the genre’s most influential acts.

However, just days before the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the Dixie Chicks faced a pivotal moment in their careers. During a London concert in 2003, lead vocalist Natalie Maines made headlines over her controversial political statements, expressing that the band did not endorse the war and were ashamed of then-US President George W. Bush being from Texas, like the band members.

Image: Courtesy of Everett Collection.

The group experienced a backlash from fans, nationwide boycotts, and a decline in radio airplay. Angry fans burned the group’s music and merchandise, and some protestors went as far as using a 33,000-pound tractor to destroy the band’s CDs. In response to the controversy, the Dixie Chicks took a brief hiatus, eventually returning with their 2006 album, Taking the Long Way. The album’s standout track, “Not Ready to Make Nice,” directly addressed the controversy and ultimately earned the group three Grammy Awards in 2007 for Record of the Year, Song of The Year, and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

The Dixie Chicks continued to release new music and tour throughout the 2010s, occasionally taking breaks between albums. On June 25, 2020, acknowledging the evolving social and political climate, the group officially dropped “Dixie” from its name, rebranding themselves as The Chicks. The decision, referenced on their website, aimed to “meet the moment,” with Martie Maguire noting the impact of events like Black Lives Matter and George Floyd’s murder as catalysts for the change. “If Black Lives Matter and George Floyd’s murder hadn’t happened, we might’ve waited another couple of years [to change our name],” she said in an interview with The Independent, adding, “I don’t know, but it definitely lit a fire in us to be on the right side of history.”

Since their mainstream debut in the mid-90s, The Chicks have amassed a number of accolades, including an impressive 13 Grammy Awards — and Laura Lynch certainly played an early role in this success. As fans bid farewell to the singer and bassist, however, many are left questioning how she died. For everything we know about Laura Lynch’s cause of death at the age of 65, keep on reading below.

How did Laura Lynch die?

Laura Lynch died on December 22, 2023, in a fatal car accident near El Paso, Texas. She was 65. The news of Lynch’s passing was confirmed to CBS News by her cousin, Michael Lynch, and later by Sgt. Eliot Torres of the Texas Department of Public Safety. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The musician was instantly killed when another vehicle, attempting to pass another car on Highway 62, collided head-on with hers. Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 5:45pm MST, per a Texas DPS report obtained by HuffPost. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into Lynch’s car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Lynch’s former bandmates took to social media to react to the news of her passing, sharing a heartfelt statement along with a video of Lynch and the band performing together on Instagram. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together,” the band wrote in their statement.

“Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band,” their statement continued.”

The band concluded their statement with the following: “Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the Midwest. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.”

Details surrounding the funeral arrangements and memorial services have yet to be disclosed.

Our mission at StyleCaster is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Best of StyleCaster