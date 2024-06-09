Did you know the Ozarks are not actual mountains?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas, home to the Ozark Mountains, right?

Wrong.

The Ozarks are actually three tall and extensively eroded plateaus, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. In fact, the National Park Service refers to the ranges as the Ozark Plateaus, not mountains.

The distinction between mountains and plateaus lies in how they are formed. Plateaus come from uplift and erosion, making flat or gently sloping surfaces, while mountains are formed by tectonic or volcanic forces, creating higher elevations.

Compared to true mountain ranges like the Rockies or the Appalachians, the Ozarks have relatively modest elevations. The highest point in the Ozarks, Buffalo Lookout, reaches only about 2,561 feet above sea level, while the highest point in the Appalachian Mountains, Mount Marshall, reaches 6,684 feet, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Hikers stand on a granite outcrop called Whitaker Point above the hardwood forest of the Ozark Mountains and overlooking the Buffalo National River canyon, 1996. (Photo By Buddy Mays/Getty Images).

A rose by any other name…

The difference between the Ozarks and traditional mountains are so staggering that the Encyclopedia Britannica even defines the plateaus as a “heavily forested group of highlands.”

Even though the Ozarks are not mountains, they can still be correctly referred to as “The Ozark Mountains” in most non-technical settings. The Ozarks may not be mountains, but its plateaus are home to several unique features that keep both native Arkansans and tourists coming back for more.

The plateaus

The three main plateaus of the Ozarks are the Boston Plateau, the Springfield Plateau and the Salem Plateau.

A farmer hoes weeds in his small cotton field on a remote farm in the Ozark Mountains of northwest Arkansas, 1996. (Photo By Buddy Mays/Getty Images).

Boston Plateau

The highest of the Ozarks, the Boston Plateau, reaches up to 2,600 feet and is known for its rugged terrain. It extends across the southernmost Ozarks and features sandstone and shale, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The area experiences higher precipitation and cooler temperatures due to its elevation, with small streams and headwaters of major rivers originating here. Oak and hickory forests are prevalent, while south-facing slopes host shortleaf pines.

The rugged terrain limits development, leading to small towns and narrow, winding roads. Despite its challenges for economic development, the Boston Mountains are appreciated for their natural beauty and are largely forested, with scenic highways such as Interstate 49.

A row of canoes on a sandbank on a spring day on the Buffalo National River in the Ozark Mountains, Arkansas, 1996. (Photo By Buddy Mays/Getty Images).

Springfield Plateau

The Springfield Plateau, situated north of the Boston Plateau, features a lower elevation and extensive plains at around 1,800 feet. It exhibits hilly areas where rivers have carved into the plateau, forming spectacular bluffs like those along the Buffalo National River, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The region’s limestone and chert composition results in prominent cave systems and karst features, contributing to concerns about water pollution and supporting unique aquatic species.

Though once covered in prairies, much of the plateau has been converted for agriculture and urban development, leading to considerable growth in cities like Fayetteville, Rogers and Harrison.

A man and woman freshwater fishing on White River. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Salem Plateau

The Salem Plateau, located north and east of the Springfield Plateau, exhibits an abrupt change in elevation near Eureka Springs, where it meets the boundary of the two plateaus, showcasing a mountainous character.

Despite its elevation of about 1,500 feet, the Salem Plateau often features extensive plains and distinct hills cut by rivers like the White River and its tributaries, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The region’s underlying dolomite or dolostone gives rise to caves and large springs, contributing to its geological diversity. Originally covered with oak forests and rocky soil, the plateau saw limited agricultural adaptability but became a focal point for recreational development in the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

The creation of Bull Shoals, Norfork, and Beaver lakes transformed the area into outdoor recreation hubs, supporting tourism and leading to the growth of communities like Mountain Home, Flippin and Cotter.

