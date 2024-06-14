Did you know about Memphis' free 'world-class galleries'?: Local hidden gems

From overlooked roadside attractions to offbeat museums and obscure natural wonders, Local Hidden Gems will showcase some of the unique and unexpected treasures that make America extraordinary. We will emphasize charm, surprise and delight.

Local hidden gem: Dixon Gallery & Gardens, Memphis, Tennessee.

After Graceland, this is perhaps Memphis' most visited former private home. And, unlike Graceland, you can tour this house and its gardens for free.

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens sits in the heart of East Memphis at Cherry Road and Park Avenue, across from the much larger Memphis Botanic Garden. While the Dixon, which opened in 1976, sits just off a busy street across from Audubon Golf Course, it is often overlooked on any list of Memphis places to visit.

"The Dixon is kind of a hidden gem and has a variety of wonderful things to experience, including world-class galleries and education programs," said Kevin Sharp, director of the Dixon. "And we are a 17-acre park that is absolutely gorgeous in the heart of the Memphis. Given how many great things Memphis has, from Graceland to Sun Studio to Beale Street, the things that are top of the mind to visit, we'd like (people) to think about the Dixon."

Local hidden gems: A spotlight on the American treasures in our backyards

Sharp says the museum has traditional Old Masters' artwork, including a Renoir, and contemporary pieces, with a strong Memphis tint that represents the city's "visual arts community."

Dixon's Gardens shine year-round, but Sharp says spring showcases an explosion of tulips. He also noted the impressive hardwood forest. A cutting garden near the Dixon greenhouse serves a dual purpose: Workers get the rotating collection of fresh flowers inside the museum while visitors see a variety of perennials they could grow in their gardens. In addition, the garden includes a pavilion and outdoor area for weddings and receptions, available for rental.

White hydrangeas are in bloom on May 31 at Dixon Gallery u0026 Gardens in Memphis.

How did the Dixon Gallery & Gardens start?

Sixty-six years ago, cotton merchant Hugo Norton Dixon established The Hugo Dixon Trust, a charitable and educational foundation. After Dixon and his wife, Margaret Oates Dixon, died in 1974, the Trust received the couple’s residence, their 17-acre property, art collection, financial assets and the rest of their estate. The Trust was later re-established as a foundation.

The original 1941 residence designed by Houston, Texas, architect John Staub and the gardens designed by Mr. Dixon and his sister, Hope Crutchfield, became the Dixon Gallery & Gardens. The Dixon was chartered as a not-for-profit corporation and opened in 1976.

The work of Brantley Ellzey is displayed at Dixon Gallery u0026 Gardens in Memphis on May 31.

The 26 paintings in Margaret and Hugo Dixon’s private collection became the start of the museum’s permanent collection. In 1977, eight new galleries on the east side of the residence were completed and opened that same year. The museum further expanded in 1986, adding 15,030 square feet, a museum shop, and a 250-seat auditorium. A year later, additional office space and a multi-purpose room totaling 2,500 square feet were added.

Where: 4339 Park Ave, Memphis, Tennessee

Mark Russell is executive director of The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at mark.russell@commercialappeal.com or 901-288-4509.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: This Memphis spot has 'world-class galleries' at city's heart