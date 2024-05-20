Did you know you can grab a cup of orange juice at Florida’s visitors centers? Where to stop

No need to head to Publix for a sample of Florida's fresh orange juice when visiting the Sunshine State.

Did you know you can visit one of Florida's official welcome centers along the border for a complimentary cup of citrusy goodness?

Whether you're a tourist heading out on your next vacation or a local who never gave a second look to the welcome centers, now you have a reason pull over and make a pit stop on your next drive.

Where are Florida Welcome Centers located?

There are four official Florida's welcome centers located across the northern borders of the state:

I-10 west of Pensacola

I-75 at Jennings (near Lake City)

I-95 north of Yulee (near Jacksonville)

West entrance of the State Capitol Building in Tallahassee

To see a map of all the center, visit VisitFlorida here. Along with the free juice, tourists and returning locals will find a vast assortment of brochures promoting all the state has to offer.

Why do Florida Welcome Centers give out free orange juice?

Visit Florida writes that Florida's welcome centers have offered free orange juice to visitors since 1949, starting as a way to welcome the visitors to the state and celebrate the start of their vacation.

Other have also noted it served as way to introduce those to the state's citrus industry, as the Tampa Bay Times said.

Why was the free OJ in jeopardy earlier this year?

Florida officials faced public outcry when it was feared the fear orange juice would be gone after Florida Citrus Commission saw a budget cut for their promotional efforts.

According to CBS News, state citrus officials were asked to approve a $225,000 contract with Visit Florida about the welcome center refreshment, seeing a reduction of $25,000 from the past. However, they clarified this reduction reflects issues, such as fewer welcome centers.

John Fuller, director of global marketing for the Florida Department of Citrus, told the outlet there will be a focus on promoting the health benefits of citrus through e-commerce channels.

"We like to focus on chef influencers, or home cooks or registered dieticians, so we can have a really credible voice out there speaking on health and nutrition benefits," Fuller said.

The proposed state budget states the promotional funding can be used for no “other purpose than to produce consumer or influencer engagement and awareness of the health, safety, wellness, nutrition, and uses of Florida citrus products.” The budget has not yet been approved.

Do Florida Welcome Centers only give out orange juice?

If orange juice isn't your thing, the centers also offer grapefruit juice to try out.

Why does Florida produce so much orange juice?

Florida is not subtle about sharing its pride for its oranges but what makes them so good? The Florida Department of Citrus says it's a variety of factors.

"Oranges have thrived in Florida due to the state's sub-tropical temperatures, abundant rainfall, plenty of sunshine and unique, sandy soil," their website says. "Florida's distinctive natural conditions are why Florida Oranges tend to be juicier as well as taste and look different from other oranges."

The state grows multiple types of oranges, such as navel, valencia, hamlin and pineapple oranges.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Traveling to Florida? Stop in the welcome centers for free cup of OJ