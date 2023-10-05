Did You Know that Amaretto Isn’t Actually Made With Almonds?

Cyanide is also part of the picture, somehow.

Despite being sweet, nutty, and very easy to drink, Amaretto can be quite polarizing. For some, the liqueur conjures up the memory of delicate Italian cookies, or a delightful after-dinner sip — for others, it evokes wicked hangovers from a few too many Amaretto Sours, or even plastic cups of the liqueur topped with cola. Regardless of your history with this liqueur, amaretto is delicious when enjoyed on its own and is also a great ingredient to use in cocktails. Read on for everything you need to know about amaretto.

What is amaretto?

Known for its pronounced almond flavor, amaretto is an Italian liqueur with a honeyed, nutty taste. It has a gorgeous copper hue and silky texture, much like an amaro. Amaretto can range in terms of its alcohol content, but like many liqueurs, it is often between 20-28% alcohol by volume, making it an easy sipper when served neat or on the rocks.

How is amaretto made?

“I think the first area of amaretto opportunity is turning to the person on your left or right and asking them the question, ‘What is amaretto made from?’”says Beau du Bois, vice president of bar and spirits at Marisi and Puesto restaurants in California. “Most people will answer that it is made from almonds, but amaretto is originally made from apricot kernels,” he explains.



If you crack open the hard pit of many stone fruits like apricots, nectarines or peaches, you’ll find a small almond-shaped kernel. While this kernel is not edible on its own given higher amounts of cyanide — this is the case for many fruit seeds including apple seeds — it contains compounds that taste of roasted almonds. And don’t worry about the cyanide, which is taken out during processing.

How to use amaretto in a cocktail

The amaretto sour is the most classic amaretto cocktail. To make it, the liqueur is blended with lemon juice, bourbon, sugar and an egg white to yield a creamy, frothy cocktail. At his restaurants, Du Bois serves an Apricot Old Fashioned in a nod to amaretto’s apricot kernel origin. He likes to use Lazzaroni amaretto, a brand that has been making the liqueur in Saronno, Italy since 1851. “Lazzaroni is one of the last brands that infuses their amaretto with Saronno cookies, which are made with sugar, apricot kernels and egg whites,” says Du Bois. He replaces sugar with amaretto in his Apricot Old Fashioned.

Whether you're sipping amaretto on its own or trying it in a new (or old) cocktail, having a bottle of amaretto on your bar cart will unlock unlimited drink possibilities.



