What did Jacksonville Beach look like in the 1950s, 60s and 70s? See throwback photos here

Imagine Jacksonville’s beaches with less condos on the shoreline, a ferris wheel on the boardwalk next to the pier and dozens of cars parked right on the sand – that’s what Jacksonville Beach looked like in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Here’s a photo gallery of throwback photos from “the old days” in and around Jacksonville Beach.

From old photos of Fletcher High School students of the past, to old drug stores, surf shops and motels that no longer exist, this gallery has more than 80 photos of what Jacksonville’s beach communities used to look like.

See throwback photos of Jax Beach: What did Jacksonville Beach look like in the 1950s, 60s and 70s?

