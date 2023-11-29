How did this Iowa house get on Zillow Gone Wild? A glass wall between the garage and house.

Things are getting wild in Urbandale.

A 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in the Des Moines suburb has made it onto Zillow Gone Wild, a social media page that shares unique houses from the real estate marketplace website.

The Facebook and Instagram posts have racked up thousands of likes with a caption saying the house "wins the superlative for 'Most Unique Way To Show Off Your Car Collection.'"

The Zillow Gone Wild home's glass garage in Urbandale.

The home at 5429 150th St. is listed for sale at $500,000 by local real estate agent Gilbert Gonzales.

It features a large window overlooking the garage which can be seen from the home's entryway.

"It looks like a normal house on the outside but on the inside, it's like a surprise," said the home's owner, Ashley Valencia.

Real estate agent thought Zillow Gone Wild inquiry was scam

A photo of the Zillow Gone Wild home's movie theater in Urbandale.

The owners wanted to create a special home with unique decorations and custom construction, like the glass that separates the house from the garage to showcase her luxury vehicles.

The residence includes an in-ground pool, a fenced backyard and an updated porch. Gonzales said he was contacted recently by Zillow Gone Wild but was not sure what to think.

A photo of the Zillow Gone Wild's entryway in Urbandale.

"I thought it was a scam because someone had emailed me," Gonzales said.

The social media site is known for showcasing unique homes, sometimes with snark.

"I was like, 'holy smokes, that was a real thing," he added.

Owner says Urbandale home stands out from typical suburban homes

The listing agent and his client hope the home will be sold soon.

Valencia said she wants the next owners to put effort into making the home a space with no limits.

A photo of the in-ground pool at the Zillow Gone Wild in Urbandale.

She said that the Urbandale home has so much potential to be different than other homes in the suburban neighborhood. And she hopes the next owners stay wild.

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow him on Instagram or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Zillow Gone Wild highlights Urbandale home with a glass garage