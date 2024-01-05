How Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Meet Her Husband? He Was Inspired By This Netflix Series

She was in jail for the brutal murder of her mother and the man that would become Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s husband was inspired by a co-worker to write a letter to her while she was behind bars. Little did he know at the time that she would become his wife.

Born in 1991, Gypsy Rose was said to have suffered from a range of health issues since childhood. Her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, claimed her daughter was chronically ill with conditions including leukemia and muscular dystrophy, leading to her being confined to a wheelchair and requiring constant medical attention.

In 2015, it was revealed that Gypsy Rose was not as sick as her mother had claimed. Gypsy Rose orchestrated the murder of her mother with the help of her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. The motive behind the murder was Gypsy Rose’s desire for freedom and to escape the abuse and manipulation she experienced at the hands of her mother.

The case gained widespread media coverage and sparked discussions about Munchausen Syndrome by proxy, a rare form of abuse in which a caregiver exaggerates or induces illness in a person under their care to gain sympathy and attention. Gypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and served a 10-year prison sentence; released on December 28, 2023. Godejohn, however, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for his involvement in Dee Dee’s murder.

While serving out her sentence, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s husband Ryan Scott Anderson wrote to her after connecting via mail in 2020.

How did Gypsy Rose Blanchard meet her husband?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s husband sent her a letter in 2020, thanks in part to a co-worker. It was right at the beginning of the COVID pandemic and after watching Tiger King, his co-worker told Anderson she wanted to write to Joe Exotic. “I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, if you write him, I’ll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard,’” Anderson explained to People ahead of Blanchard’s release.

“And I had watched her documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, like three years before that. And then The Act had came out and I’ve never watched The Act, but I remember my friends talking about The Act and I was like, I’ll watch the documentary again. So it was kind of fresh on my mind.”

He said that he never expected to hear back from her, but by May 2020, they were regularly corresponding. A year after they started talking, they met for the first time. “We met in 2020 when the pandemic was really, really strong, and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID,” Blanchard told People. “Unfortunately, it put the prison in a position to where it restricted our freedom even more … So Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times.”

She added, “I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I’ve ever met, and the most patient, God knows, he’s so patient with me because I could be a little bit of a lot to handle. I could be a handful, an emotional handful.”

Anderson and Blanchard obtained a marriage license in Chillicothe, Missouri, on June 27, 2022. A month later, on July 21, 2022, the two tied the knot in a small prison ceremony with no guests.

“We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that,” she continued to People. “Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else.”

On December 29, 2023, Anderson picked her up from prison when her 10-year sentence was up. Ahead of her release, she told People: “I know the home that I’m going home to is with my husband, and I’m going to have a really supportive family dynamic. And I think that that’s what I’ve been missing this whole time.”

Shortly after her release, Gypsy came to the defense of her husband’s appearance on a selfie dated to November 2023. “Ryan, don’t listen to the haters,” Gypsy wrote on Instagram. “I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you.”

Ryan replied, “Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha…” he added, “now come get it Baby…” She then added, “Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life.”

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Gypsy’s parole conditions bar her from talking to her ex, Godejohn. She also can’t email, text, write, or communicate with him through any third-party.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is the subject of a new Lifetime documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which premiers on January 5, 2024. The three-night documentary event, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, provides Blanchard the platform to share her story, her way.

“I’ve been documenting Gypsy’s ‘coming of age’ in prison for the past seven years and over the course of this time, I watched her transform into a woman who holds responsibility for her past and now has the courage to face an unknown new free world for the first time,” said executive producer, Melissa Moore.

“After a lifetime of silence, I finally get to use my voice to share my story and speak my truth. As a survivor of relentless child abuse, this docuseries chronicles my quest for liberation and journey through self-discovery,” said Gypsy Rose Blanchard. “I am unapologetically myself and unafraid to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed until now.”

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard airs on January 5, 6 and 7 at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard discovered that her whole life was a lie. After eight-and-a-half years of incarceration, she can finally tell you the truth—with this exclusive collection of interview transcripts and journal entries, plus her own illustrations and photos. Release: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is available on Amazon.

