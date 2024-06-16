How did festival goers battle the heat at Whizzbanger’s Ball?

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – The Whizzbanger’s Ball is an event with good music and outdoor activities. One question remains: How did those who attended battle the heat?

Many kicked off their Father’s Day weekend at the Whizzbanger’s Ball. The Whizzbanger’s Ball is hosted at the Summit in Glen Jean, Fayette County.

This was an outdoor festival, so you know what that means, it is important to consider how heat can affect your body.

Meg Osborne, Marketing and Media Liaison with Whizbang Booking and Management, said access to water was not a problem at the festival.

“So, the Boy Scouts property has a ton of water stations built around. There’s so many. You can throw a rock and hit one. You can have no problem staying hydrated out here,” said Osborne.

With the event being outside, those who attended enjoyed a lot more than just music. Osborne said an opportunity like this is one of a kind.

“Outdoor music festivals are super, super fun. It’s just a chance to be outdoors and take in a lot of music. This one is very special because we have a lot of activities. Ziplining, archery, fishing, and other outdoor activities we are coordinating with the Boy Scouts on their property. We are very grateful to include that,” said Osborne to 59News.

While outdoors, those who attended the festival were able to have a great time in the sun and also stay safe from the heat at the same time.

