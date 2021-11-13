Dick's just dropped a pre-Black Friday sale: Save up to 50 percent on Adidas, Nike and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Hurry, these deals only last for three days! (Photo: Dick's Sporting Goods)

If you spend the majority of your time in athleisure-wear, chances are you're always scoping out the sales for versatile pieces that are supportive, comfy and fun to wear — at a great price.

Dick's Sporting Goods couldn't wait till Black Friday to bring you some doozies. The brand just marked down hundreds of items, with discounts of up to 60 percent. But the sale only lasts through the weekend.

These deals on top brands are out of this world: We spotted marked-downs on styles from Nike, Adidas, The North Face, Champion and more! Great stuff for you, and great gifts for those on your holiday list.

Shopping early is essential this year. Supply-chain issues are no joke and can seriously impact delivery. Plus, Dick's is only discounting prices until Sunday, November 14. While plenty of items are still in stock now, we can't guarantee they will be all weekend, so add to cart asap. Check out some of our faves from the 860+ pieces on sale at Dick's Sporting Goods!

Note the high neck for great coverage — and the split back, which can be worn tied or open. (Photo: Dick's Sporting Goods)

Dick's Sporting Goods' very own in-house brand is one of the best kept secrets in athletic wear. This versatile workout top is down to just $8 from $20!

"I really like this top. It's cute. It's got a tie in the back that makes the fit adjustable, so if you want it loose or tight, it's up to you. I also liked that it was similar to some other styles by more well-known brands," one satisfied fan wrote.

$8 $20 at Dick's Sporting Goods

This statement beanie makes even a gray hoodie look cute. (Photo: Dick's Sporting Goods)

Did you know singer Carrie Underwood has her own athleisure clothing line? This beanie has a feminine flirty oversize pom-pom on top and makes an adorable gift. "I bought this recently and I love it! It’s so pretty and soft!" wrote one fan. The price is right for buying in multiples: In navy (shown) it's down to just $10 from $25; the "golden taffy" shade is also on sale, but at a bit less of a discount — down to $15 from $25.

$10 $25 at Dick's Sporting Goods

These tights come in both blue and black. (Photo: Dick's Sporting Goods)

A high-rise waistband and compression fit will make these Adidas tights your new favorite workout-wear. The color is so vivid, you won't have trouble finding them in your dresser drawer. Says a fan: "Great quality, they don’t slip when you run, and they look awesome too! Loved them so much just ordered them in a different color!"

$60 $80 at Dick's Sporting Goods

The status logo print for fitness fans. (Photo: Dick's Sporting Goods)

Champion is King of the Sweatshirt for good reason. Its gear fits well, washes well, and feels great on the body. This high-quality hoodie, subtly decorated with the brand's familiar logo, is on sale for nearly half price. "Great quality and so comfy," wrote one a satisfied customer. A winning gift.

$27 $50 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Go Team USA! (Photo: Dick's Sporting Goods)

Sure, this might be a soccer shirt, but your allegiance to Team USA goes beyond the Summer Games. With the Winter Games months away, consider adding this cotton tee to your patriotic rotation. It's half price right now, and also available in gray.

$15 $30 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Nail your signature pose in style. (Photo: Dick's Sporting Goods)

Soft fabric not only covers your assets, but it's also stretchy enough to maintain its shape during any pose. There's also a hidden pocket to store a key, card, etc.

"Love these so much. Super stretchy, I ordered a size down," a satisfied customer advised. "Received lots of compliments when I wore them. A must buy."

$43 $65 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Trust us: this sports bra is perfect for high intensity workouts. (Photo: Dick's Sporting Goods)

A great sports bra from Under Armour, at a great price: Enjoy a smooth, sweat-wicking band with easy closures and molded, flattering one-piece padding for coverage and comfort. Take it from this happy buyer: "The bra fits perfectly on me and I like the classic black and white design.... Whether doing miles run or jumping activities, it turns out that this bra is very supportive and all I need to do is focus on my workouts. I ordered another one in the pink color yesterday and I can't wait to try it on!" Available and on sale in four colors.

$45 $60 at Dick's Sporting Goods

You can never go wrong with anything from The North Face. (Photo: Dick's Sporting Goods)

Does anything say cozy more than the words "fleece lined" and "the North Face"? Layer up in this solid piece from one of our favorite brands! It has the makings of a perfect pullover: Roomy hood, kangaroo pocket and a cozy fleece lining.

Said one satisfied shopper: "I bought this about a month and seriously it's one of my favorite sweatshirts, its so comfy.... I went up a size for an oversized look, and it's exactly what I was looking for!" This has "perfect gift" written all over it.

$40 $55 at Dick's Sporting Goods

