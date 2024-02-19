It's the last day to shop Dick's Presidents' Day deals: Patagonia, Adidas and more are up to 60% off
We salute these stellar deals: Adidas sneakers for $64 (from $160), plus Solo Stove, Nike and a top-rated treadmill for a wild $400 off.
If you love hitting the gym — or at least dressing like you do — get ready to shop: Dick's Sporting Goods is slinging a ton of can't-miss deals in honor of Presidents' Day. Top styles from fan-favorite brands like Nike and Under Armour, plus Patagonia and The North Face are up to 60% off in the retailer's sale section. There's a lot to browse — nearly 22,000 items are currently marked down — so we went ahead and listed some of our top picks. Scroll for 16 of the best deals and hop to it: We have a feeling these steals won't be in stock for long.
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Jacket$144$240Save $96
Patagonia Women's R1 Air Full-Zip Jacket$108$179Save $71
Adidas Women's X_PLRBOOST Shoes$64$160Save $96
DSG Women's Compression Sports Bra$10$25Save $15
The North Face Women's Hydrenalite Down Midi Jacket$175$250Save $75
Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket$46$70Save $24
Patagonia Women's Retro-X Coat$92$229Save $137
Horizon Fitness T101 GO Series Treadmill$600$1,000Save $400
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Color + Stand Bundle$300$345Save $45
Sorel Women's Out 'N About 503 Mid Cozy Sneaker Boots$112$140Save $28
Nike Women's InfinityRN 4 Running Shoes$77$160Save $83
FP Movement Women's Rocky Ridge Pullover$116$168Save $52
Calia Women's Elevate 1/4 Zip Pullover$30$80Save $50
Fitness Gear Coated 5-Pound Dumbbell (Single)$11$13Save $2
Calia Women's 10 lb. Weighted Vest$40$60Save $20
HydroFlaskHydro Flask Carry Out Cooler$66$90Save $24
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of the brand's most popular pieces because it's lightweight, yet warm, windproof and water-resistant. Get it while it's nearly 40% off in three colors.
This slim-fit Patagonia jacket layers great under a ski jacket or wear it on its own over your favorite T-shirt for a little extra warmth. It's on sale in this Nouveau Green color (pictured), as well as Obsidian Plum.
Upgrade your running shoes (or at least your running-errands-around-town shoes) to these ultra-comfy kicks. They’re on sale in at least four neutral colors this weekend, including plain white.
This compression sports bra has a classic racerback and a wide band to help it stay put, no matter what activity you're doing. Score it on sale in 15 colors.
It's not too late to upgrade your winter jacket. This one from The North Face is filled with recycled waterfowl down to keep you warm in the wind and snow. Get it on sale in five neutral colors.
Spring is coming (eventually)! Grab this lighter bomber jacket for those early breezy days ahead. On sale in three colors this weekend.
Sherpa fleece jackets (also called teddy jackets) should be a cozy staple in your closet. This one is comfy, warm and, of course, stylish enough you'll want to reach for it every day. Get it on sale in brown or deep green.
Think about it: This boffo markdown means this'll likely cost you less than an annual gym membership. This tread goes up to 10 mph and you can raise it up to a 10% incline. It also has a few extra bell and whistles, like a fan, Bluetooth speakers, USB charging ports, five workout programs and a fold-up frame that makes it easy to store away.
Why should FDR be the only great American famous for fireside chats? Score one of Solo Stove's smokeless pits in black, olive, red or blue on sale, and get the stand for free. (That alone regularly costs $50). You can invite the neighbors over for a cozy chat as soon as the temps warm up a bit, or throw a little aprés ski party now.
Keep your tootsies toasty in these sherpa-lined winter boots. Well, they're actually called sneaker boots, because they're a hybrid of the two. They offer great traction, comfort and they're waterproof to protect you from the elements.
These shoes are a hybrid of Nike's standard running shoes and its FlyKnit styles. This shoe features the super comfy FlyKnit upper and pairs it with a standard tongue, so you get the sock-like feel with the adjustability of a traditional shoe. The foam sole is also shaped like a rocker to support every stage when a runner’s foot hits the ground.
FP Movement's fleece pullovers are a customer-favorite. This one is on sale in two bright patterns you can wear on the ski hill, with leggings to run errands or for lounging around at home.
Pair this stylish, yet comfy quarter-zip sweater with your favorite leggings and sneakers or wear it with jeans and UGGs on a chilly day. The casual top is versatile enough to wear from the gym to lunch with the girls. Snag it on sale in eight colors.
Tone up at home with your own set of dumbbells. The 5-pound weights are on sale for $11, but keep in mind they're not sold by the set, so you should probably get two. The 2-pound, 3-pound, 8-pound, 10-pound, 12-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound dumbbells are also on sale this long weekend.
A weighted vest can make any exercise harder, even walking. If you feel like your 12-3-30 treadmill workout has gotten stagnant, try it wearing this — maybe a bit more pain, definitely a lot more gain.
This compact cooler can hold up to 38 cans (without ice) and keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It's on sale in black and blue. Shop early to get it while it's on sale, and use it for all your the summer parties and beach days ahead.