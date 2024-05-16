Dickinson resident's inspiring journey to the Miss Amazing national pageant

May 16—DICKINSON — Jenna Holman, a remarkable 20-year-old college student, challenges stereotypes by boldly pursuing and achieving her goals despite facing the challenges of autism.

Having just completed her second year at Minot State University, while also working at the Roosevelt Park Zoo, Jenna has recently returned home to Dickinson for a summer with big plans — competing at the Miss Amazing national pageant on July 28.

She is the 2024 North Dakota Junior Miss Amazing Queen, a title that resonates well with her bubbly and sweet personality, leaving a lasting impression on anyone she meets. However, it's her passion to inspire young girls and women with disabilities that truly makes her journey quite amazing.

This is precisely what the North Dakota Miss Amazing program stands for, as well as the national agency. It aims to ensure that girls with disabilities have equal opportunities to build self-esteem, socialize, and dream big.

"Last year, a friend from the Special Olympics told me about it and she thought it would be fun for me to participate," Jenna shared.

The adventure began last October when Jenna first registered for the pageant. Four months later, Jenna was crowned in front of a large audience at the Minot State University's auditorium. The three-day experience was filled with activities and fostering new relationships. Not only did she make friends, but she also competed with her dorm mate and close friend Paige Walth, who would later win Teen Miss Amazing.

The 22 participants had the opportunity to spend time with Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson during arts and crafts and built a bond with each other at a slumber party.

"My talent is singing. I chose the song from "Toy Story", "You Got A Friend In Me,"" Jenna explained. "I thought it would be cool to pick that song. Bobby Jo supported me and helped me practice. When I walked up on the stage, I was shaking a little bit, but when I started singing, I felt better, and my friends and family were there cheering me on."

Being a student at the university, Jenna had a plethora of support at the pageant, and the audience was incredible for all the contestants.

College life has had its challenges and has even been scary at certain points for Jenna, but what she has gained in independence and self-experience has made it all worth it. She has allowed herself to develop interpersonal skills, attending Super Bowl parties and spending time at the student center, also known as the Beaver Dam. She is also a big fan of the dining experience at college, where she can virtually eat all the food that she wants with her meal plan.

"I am going back for my third year and will be graduating, which will be fun and exciting," Jenna expressed. "I am going to school to learn how to be a paraprofessional, so I got to work at the daycare on campus, and it has been a great experience. I want to help little kids with disabilities and teach them how to be brave and be themselves. I want to help them reach their full potential and follow their dreams."

Though she and her family originally hail from Minnesota, Dickinson has become their home since moving in 2014. Here, Jenna has found her confidence and self-esteem, crediting the Peer-to-Peer program at Dickinson High School. Ultimately, it all comes from within her; she was always capable of shining, and she has done so ever since being given the opportunity. Now, she is finding ways to give back by supporting others and leading the charge in changing the status quo. She is the first person from Dickinson to participate in the pageant.

"I think it would be safe to say that whether it is here in Dickinson or even up in Minot, Jenna has quite a following," Sheri Berscheid, Jenna's mom, said. "She is just genuine, so caring and easy going and connects with people."

Jenna and her family were happily shocked when she was crowned junior Miss Amazing and were even more excited when they realized that it meant competing at nationals in Chicago. This will be Jenna's first time going to Chicago, and she is hoping to make the most of it with sightseeing, maybe catching a Cubs game, and trying some of Chicago's world-famous deep-dish pizza. Of course, she aims to win; her and her mom already picked out a beautiful purple sequin dress for the pageant, but it is the opportunity to be a role model for children with disabilities and to represent North Dakota that she is most excited about.

North Dakota Miss Amazing is part of a network comprising 38 chapters nationwide, founded by Former Miss North Dakota Samantha Youngren. Marking its fifth year, the pageant operates without a registration fee, instead requesting donations for specific causes. The organization is dedicated to empowering girls and women with disabilities and has made significant contributions toward this cause. Each contestant requires approximately $4,000 for accommodations and travel expenses, prompting Jenna's participation in fundraising efforts. Jenna's

donation page

, along with those of other contestants, has been established by the national organization to facilitate fundraising efforts.