'Comfy town': These lightweight pants are heaven to over 8,200 Amazon shoppers—and they're on sale for $20

If you’re like us, you’d be happiest if you could spend your entire lifetime in sweatpants. But not just any sweats—you want ones that are flattering and all-season, too. Right?

While summer months aren’t always conducive to sweatpants (any hot sleepers in the building?), we found a lightweight pair that’s perfect to start wearing now and keep on into the fall and beyond.

The Dibaolong Wide Leg Sweatpants are on sale for $20 and feature a flowy, flattering wide leg. These super-soft, breathable drawstring pants are ideal for everything from your daily walks around the block to lounging on the couch.

It’s rare to find something so cozy that would be appropriate out in public, but here we are: “Good for tai chi or yoga,” says a shopper. “Also look nice for out on the town, at least for the caliber of places I go.”

Available in 20 colors and sizes XS to 3X, these sweats won the hearts of over 8,200 five-star reviewers. Read on to see what all the fuss is about.

Silky soft

“If you’re looking for lounge pants that are super light and comfy, look no further! [The material] is kind of silky, but cottony at the same time, and stretchy,” writes a reviewer. “Mid rise, not too wide legged or tapered, deep pockets, doesn't attract hair, not sheer, nice enough to wear out or as Pjs. Win win win!”

Perfect for all seasons

“I've been wearing them out in the cold and have been consistently warm. I love that the pants have pockets and also that they launder perfectly. I just bought a third pair,” writes a five-star reviewer.

They’re great for summer, too, according to this satisfied shopper. “They are soft but not so thin that they were see-through. They are a warm-weather pant, because they keep you cool.”

Ridiculously comfy

“Literally the most comfortable pants,” writes a rave reviewer. “Love how lightweight they are. They are going to be so nice when traveling since they are so small and roll up nice. I have worn them all day around the house since I got them. Love the big pockets.”

“Comfy town,” says a five-star fan. “These are so soft. They have a sturdy waist band—even wore doing yoga without any rolling. These are a must have for those cold nights or days spent relaxing.”

