From diapers to children's clothing, these Fox Valley organizations can help your family

Families that find themselves in difficult circumstances — or who just need a little extra help once in awhile — don't need to go through it alone. There are an assortment of local entities that are here to help.

Each organization below provides assistance with needs specific to families, including obtaining diapers, formula, children’s clothing and coats, hygiene products and more.

The list does not include all local options, but provides a starting point. For example, many food pantries that aren’t on this list may have infant formula on occasion. The list does not include national programs that have offices in Wisconsin.

Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank, a United Way Fox Cities program

Help it provides: Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank distributes diapers on a monthly basis to partner agencies, which then get the diapers in the hands of families. Diaper packages contain 25 to 50 diapers, depending on the size, and are packed by diaper bank volunteers at the United Way Fox Cities Hub.

A list of locations that distribute diaper bank diapers can be found at bit.ly/diaperbankpartners.

The diaper bank also distributes menstrual and incontinence products, as donations allow. The diapers are donated by Kimberly-Clark, the community and purchased from monetary donations.

Eligibility criteria: It’s up to each partner agency to determine how and when they distribute diapers, explained Renae Verstegen, United Way Fox Cities’ community engagement manager. Partner agencies serve families that are within the United Way Fox Cities service area; the diaper bank asks that diapers go to those who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Contact: Consult with the partner agency you are hoping to receive diapers from.

Jake's Network of Hope

Help it provides: Jake’s Network of Hope has multiple local programs, including its East Wisconsin diaper bank; On the Dot, which distributes menstrual hygiene products; and A.C.E., which distributes incontinence products. Like the Kimberly-Clark diaper bank, Jake’s Network of Hope stores and packages products and then, every month, gives them to partner organizations to distribute. Jake’s partners, and the programs they participate in, can be found at bit.ly/JNOHpartners. Each partner receives 50 diapers per child it serves.

Eligibility criteria: Each partner organization may have its own conditions a family must meet to qualify for Jake’s Network of Hope diapers, menstrual products and incontinence products. To be a partner organization, they must serve families at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Contact: Consult with the partner organization you hope to receive products from.

B.A.B.E.S. Inc. Child Abuse Prevention Program

Help it provides: B.A.B.E.S. Inc. Child Abuse Prevention Program provides multiple economic supports to those actively participating in its programming. Its executive director, Mahnie Williams, a pastor, explained the nonprofit distributes diapers from the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank as well as its own supply, ensuring people of all incomes can have diaper access on a monthly basis. Registered participants can also receive monthly care packages that contain personal hygiene and household cleaning supplies.

Eligibility criteria: B.A.B.E.S.’ target demographic, Williams said, is parents up to age 27, as its mission is to prevent child abuse by strengthening young families. However, Williams noted, exceptions may be made. Economic support is available to program participants and not usually to the general public, she said. To learn more about B.A.B.E.S., fill out its prequalification form online at bit.ly/BABESform.

Contact: B.A.B.E.S., 1331 E. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Call 920-733-6886 with questions.

Community Clothes Closet

Help it provides: The Community Clothes Closet supplies donated gently used clothes for all ages — infants through elderly adults. Clients may pick out their clothes for free. The Community Clothes Closet also hosts a back-to-school clothing event, pajama event and prom shop event each year for clients.

Eligibility criteria: To shop for free clothing at the Community Clothes Closet for 12 months, a client must be referred by a social services agency, such as a food pantry or shelter. The organization serves all of Wisconsin.

Contact: The Community Clothes Closet, 1465-B Opportunity Way, Menasha, is open for client shopping from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays. It can be reached at 920-731-7834.

Vida Support Services

Help it provides: Vida, a Christian-based nonprofit in Appleton, operates a medical clinic as well as its non-medical support services program and maternity housing program. The Little Dear Boutique, which provides free formula, newborn to toddler-aged clothing, maternity clothing, diapers and Pull-Ups, is open to Vida clients and those who live in the organization’s maternity home.

Eligibility criteria: Anybody younger than 25 is eligible for Vida Support Services. For those older than 25, income is considered, but is not a deciding factor, said the organization’s executive director Anne Tretinyak. Religious affiliation is not a criterion to participate in programs or receive support from Vida, she said.

Contact: Vida, 720 W. Association Drive, Appleton, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, call 920-731-4354 or send email to info@vidasupportservices.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Appleton Inc.

Help it provides: St. Vincent de Paul Society of Appleton does home visits, at which time it offers companionship and helps families connect with community resources; it provides financial assistance as available. Families participating in the home visit program may receive vouchers for the organization’s thrift store, where they can obtain donated clothes, household items and more at no cost. Sometimes volunteers bring personal care items and food to the home visit, said executive director Jody Kasten.

Eligibility criteria: While St. Vincent de Paul Society of Appleton Inc. is a Catholic organization, it helps people of all religious affiliations. Most often, home visit volunteers will travel within Appleton, Weyauwega, New London and Waupaca. To see if you are eligible to receive services, fill out the applicable request form at bit.ly/stvincentdepaulhelpappleton. A home visit volunteer team will then reach out.

Contact: The thrift store is at 1924 W. College Ave., Appleton and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Questions can be directed to info@svdpappleton.org, or call 920-739-1679 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

St. Vincent de Paul Neenah/Menasha

Help it provides: St. Vincent de Paul Neenah/Menasha provides vouchers to obtain clothing, linens, household goods and furniture at its thrift store. In addition to food, its pantry is typically stocked with formula, diapers from the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank, feminine hygiene products, incontinence supplies and other hygiene items such as laundry detergent, shampoo and toothpaste.

Eligibility criteria: To be eligible for vouchers to the thrift store and food pantry access, families must live in the Neenah/Menasha area. To receive a voucher, call its helpline at 920-729-4571 or visit its joint store and pantry location. To receive pantry items, including diapers, you must self-certify that you are within The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) income guidelines.

Contact: The helpline is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The pantry and thrift store are at 1425 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Pantry hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and 9:30 to noon Saturdays. The thrift store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The Salvation Army Outagamie County Service Extension

Help it provides: The Salvation Army Outagamie County Service Extension keeps a closet of gently used coats and clothes of various sizes for those in need. As a partner of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank, it also has diapers available. Families can also receive menstrual products and, as donations allow, infant formula. In the summer it collects and distributes back-to-school supplies.

Eligibility criteria: To receive the Extension’s services, you must meet The Emergency Food Assistance Program income guidelines, and reside in its service area: Dale, Hortonville, Freedom ZIP codes except 54130 and 54913, Schiocton, Black Creek, Bear Creek, Isaar, Medina, New London, Nichols, Oneida, Seymour and Stephensville.

Contact: The Extension, 227 E. State Highway 54, Black Creek, is open from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. Mondays. The Extension can be reached at 920-984-9305.

For information specific to your family's circumstances, call 211

The exact resources a family can leverage often depend on their specific circumstances. For example, families may need to live in a defined geographical area or meet income thresholds to receive services.

211 can help direct you to the services you are eligible for, said Lisa Smith, director of United Way Fox Cities 211.

211 operates 24/7 every day of the year. 211 operates statewide, so you can call from anywhere in Wisconsin.

“If people would call 211 first, it would save them a ton of running around,” Smith said.

